Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Could Zeke Return As A Fullback?

May 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Could-Zeke-Return-As-A-Fullback-hero

The West Coast offense is known to heavily use a fullback. Any chance the Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a fullback? He is a very good blocker and a better than average pass receiver. – Kerry Culberson/Emory, TX

Nick Eatman: I'm not sure where this one originated from, but I just don't see a scenario where Zeke returns in 2023 to the Cowboys. I also think there's a perception by fans sometimes that running backs who have fallen off a bit, can just play fullback. Just like older corners can move to safety or a slow-footed tackle can just play guard. In some cases, yes that happens, but it's still rare. And I don't think Zeke could just play the role as a fullback, not in the traditional sense. Blocking a blitzing linebacker or safety to prevent him from touching the quarterback is one thing. But paving the way as a lead blocker is another. And I don't think that's the type of extra wear-and-tear Zeke is looking to put on his body at this point in his career. I just don't see it as a good fit for either side. I know Jerry said he's not closing the door on Zeke, but I still don't expect him to be walking through it.

Kurt: Somewhat surprisingly, we've received this question a lot. Perhaps he's so beloved by fans that they're looking for any way possible to keep him around. But I don't think fullback is the answer. Elliott has been one of the best in the NFL at blocking in the passing game. He's shown no fear in taking on blitzing linebackers. But slamming into that line of scrimmage on a regular basis in the running game is a different beast. At 6-0, 226 pounds, Zeke has been a strong, physical runner, but consider that Cowboys great Daryl Johnston was 6-2, 238. The original West Coast fullback, Tom Rathman, was 6-1, 230. John Kuhn, a Pro Bowl fullback who played many years for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay was also 6-0, but he weighed 250! Given that Elliott's body already seems to be breaking down, I don't see how he handles the rigors of fullback. And if I'm a two-time rushing champ, and I'm now only getting, what, maybe 10 snaps a game, I don't think fullback is how I want to make a living. Especially if I feel I've got some gas left in the tank. So while Jerry Jones hasn't completely ruled out the Cowboys bringing Elliott back, in the unlikely event that they dol, I can't see it being as a fullback.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Getting Reps For Younger Players?

With the Rookie Minicamp coming up this weekend, it reminded me that for weeks I have read about getting reps for the younger players. What about Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko?

news

Mailbag: Could McCarthy Use Fullback More?

Getting fullback Hunter Luepke without spending a draft choice? Mike McCarthy had Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn for several seasons in Green Bay. Might we see more use of a fullback with McCarthy now calling plays?

news

Mailbag: What Position Is Most Concerning?

Now that the draft is over, what position group on the roster concerns you most? Where do they still need to add? Brandin Cooks was a great addition, but wide receiver is a concern for me.

news

Mailbag: Which Day 3 Pick Is Most Intriguing?

Similar to DaRon Bland last season, which Day 3 player selected this year has the best chance of making an immediate impact? Who intrigues you the most?

news

Mailbag: Tyler Smith Or Steele Now At Guard?

It looks as though the Cowboys are going with Tyler Smith or Terence Steele at guard, so they must be relying on Tyron Smith being available for the majority of the season. Do you think that's a mistake?

news

Mailbag: Was Second-Round Pick A Surprise?

I though the Cowboys missed a great opportunity in getting one of the better offensive linemen in O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. Did that surprise you? Was it the right move?

news

Mailbag: Who Would You Trade Up For?

It's finally here! Any chance we'll see some wheeling and dealing tonight? What player, if any, would you trade up to get in this year's draft? How far up would you go, and what would you give up to get him?

news

Mailbag: Will Other Picks Affect Dallas' Draft?

Say Philadelphia grabs a certain running back at No. 10. Will that change the Cowboys' draft strategy so that they go after a defensive tackle at No. 26?

news

Mailbag: Should the Cowboys Draft A Kicker?

Considering the kicking issues Dallas has encountered, would you possibly draft a late-round kicker?

news

Mailbag: Go Offensive Line Or Robinson At 26?

If your top offensive guard/tackle and Bijan Robinson is there at pick No. 26, who would you pick? I say solidify the line. What say you?

news

Mailbag: Could Dallas Switch To A 3-4 Defense?

Looking at the big bodies up front and with Micah Parsons being more of an edge rusher, are there any thoughts of the Cowboys maybe moving back to a 3-4 defense? Can they switch defensive fronts during the game?

Advertising