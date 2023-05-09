Mailbag: Could Zeke Return As A Fullback?

The West Coast offense is known to heavily use a fullback. Any chance the Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a fullback? He is a very good blocker and a better than average pass receiver. – Kerry Culberson/Emory, TX

Nick Eatman: I'm not sure where this one originated from, but I just don't see a scenario where Zeke returns in 2023 to the Cowboys. I also think there's a perception by fans sometimes that running backs who have fallen off a bit, can just play fullback. Just like older corners can move to safety or a slow-footed tackle can just play guard. In some cases, yes that happens, but it's still rare. And I don't think Zeke could just play the role as a fullback, not in the traditional sense. Blocking a blitzing linebacker or safety to prevent him from touching the quarterback is one thing. But paving the way as a lead blocker is another. And I don't think that's the type of extra wear-and-tear Zeke is looking to put on his body at this point in his career. I just don't see it as a good fit for either side. I know Jerry said he's not closing the door on Zeke, but I still don't expect him to be walking through it.