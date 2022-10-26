Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time? – Larry B., Springfield, MO

Patrik: It's a big loss, but having seen DaRon Bland emerge as one of the stars of training camp this summer, I'm confident that he can step in and get the job done in the absence of Lewis. And it's not simply what Bland did in July and August but also when he was thrust into the role against the Washington Commanders on short notice, going from zero defensive reps this season to more than 50. And what he put on film was more than solid, including his first career interception. Bland will get first crack at it with Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright seeing reps as well, the latter two in a direct competition as the team also considers some different personnel groupings.