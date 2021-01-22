Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: COVID's Effect On The Free Agent Pool?

Jan 22, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-COVID’s-Effect-On-The-Free-Agent-Pool--hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

As long as I can remember it's been said that to have a good defense you need to be good "up the middle." Is there any possibility Dan Quinn can get them to invest any meaningful capital into DT and/or safety? Until that happens, I think they can keep changing the lipstick on this pig (bringing in new coordinators) but it's never going to be pretty. — JEREMY / AUGUSTA, GA

David: That could be a really interesting tug-of-war between the coaches and the front office. The Cowboys haven't typically valued those positions. But Dan Quinn spent a first-round pick on Keanu Neal, who has been a good player in Atlanta when healthy. And while Grady Jarrett might not have been a first-round pick, he still developed into a two-time Pro Bowler under Quinn. Hopefully he can help the Cowboys find similar players to plug those gaps on the roster.

Jonny: I don't think there's any doubt to how valuable those positions are, and consistently under-valuing them is going to hurt any front office. But perhaps "meaningful capital" means more than just huge contracts or first-round picks. Maybe that capital can come in the form of prioritizing the scouting and evaluation of those positions. The Chiefs were savvy enough to use a 2016 second-round draft pick on Chris Jones at defensive tackle, and I'm sure they're glad they did. In 2017, the Bills signed safety Micah Hyde to a 5-year, $30 million contract. That might not be Byron Jones money, but it was more than other teams offered him, and it's paid off. Treating DT or safety like a second-rate position is going to cost you games.

We talk a lot about how this year's salary cap will affect the Cowboys because that's our team, but surely it will affect other teams as well; might there be cap casualties that we aren't considering at the moment that the 'Boys might be able to pick up? And might the asking price be lower this year because of the limited cap? Thanks. — MARCUS WHITT / MULLENS, WV

David: That's a really wonderful point, and it bears watching as free agency gets closer. I don't know everyone else's cap situation as well as I know the Cowboys', but there are plenty of teams with a lot of work to do. The Saints, Eagles and Rams are all teams that are going to have to shed some salary. So, yes, I think you're right. The cap crunch could lead to an influx of talent available on the market. Whether or not the Cowboys can capitalize on that, we'll have to wait and see.

Jonny: That's an interesting way of looking at it, and you may very well be correct. In fact, there's a scenario where the Cowboys have to rely on those types of players if they aren't able to get creative. Ultimately, though, that feels like such an uncertain thing to rely on. We really can't say who will become available as a result of a cap crunch, and we might not know until other free agents have signed. There's a reason those cap casualty signings can seem like the rich getting richer. The already talented can afford to wait.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Thoughts On Brandon Knight's Future?

 Shouldn't we be talking a little more about Knight as swing tackle because we can't have an all-star at every position? 
news

Mailbag: Combine Changes Affecting The Draft?

In light of the news that the NFL is changing the procedures for the NFL Scouting Combine, what do you think is the biggest challenge facing the Cowboys as they prepare for this draft
news

Mailbag: Finding Hope For Next Season?

What hope exists that we won't be feeling the same way, once again, next season? 
news

Mailbag: Realistic Draft Class Expectations?

Assuming the Cowboys have about the same quality draft this year as they have had in recent years and pick up some good defensive players, what do you think they need to do in free agency to get the defense into at least a middle-of-the-road quality squad? 
news

Mailbag: Possible Position Changes On Defense?

Any players you see being moved around with the new defensive coaches hired?
news

Mailbag: An Interesting Draft Hypothetical?

Do you see the Cowboys initially drafting a DB with the first-round pick, or a strategy similar to last year when a talent like CeeDee Lamb falls at your draft position and you can't pass him up?
news

Mailbag: Cornerstones On Defense For 2021?

I am wondering which defensive players currently on the roster and under contract for next year are good to go as starters next year and thus we won't be prioritizing or looking for upgrades/replacements? 
news

Mailbag: Expectations For The Defense Now?

What type of defensive scheme do you think fits the current roster best? 
news

Mailbag: Predicting Which FAs Come Back?

Other than Dak, how many of the Cowboys' free agents do you feel will be targets to return, if any? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys In Line For Comp Picks?

No one quite knows the compensatory pick formula, but it looks like the Cowboys will get several comp picks. With that in mind, what do you think the best strategy for the 2021 draft is? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest Problem For The Defense?

Now that the season is over, what's the verdict on the defensive situation as a whole? 

Advertising