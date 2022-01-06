Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: D-Ware's HOF Chances? A Notable Snub? 

Jan 06, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--D-Ware’s-HOF-Chances--A-Notable-Snub--hero
AP Photo/Tim Sharp

I just saw the Pro Football Hall of Fame list of finalists. How is Darren Woodson not on it? I believe this man is absolutely a Hall of Famer. Am I just biased? And do you think DeMarcus Ware will make it in his first year of eligibility? — MICHAEL FORNARO / LINWOOD, NJ

Rob: I would be shocked if Ware isn't a first-ballot selection based on this year's list of finalists. It's an excellent group, but his resume stacks up favorably with everyone else's. You know my answer on Darren Woodson. Spent months working on the Deep Blue "A Path To Safety" and explaining what he meant to the '90s dynasty. One day I do believe it'll happen, but not this year. By the way, Trevon Diggs' season is a reminder of Everson Walls' greatness. Hopefully he can get back to that finalist stage again.

David: You're not biased, Woody is definitely a deserving Hall of Fame candidate. Unfortunately, I think there are a couple factors working against him. For starters, there are already seven members of those 90s teams in the Hall, and I'm just not sure Woody has the same level of name recognition as Troy, Emmitt, Deion, and so on. Similarly, safety is just not an easy position for consideration. By my count, there are only 15 true safeties in the Hall of Fame, and several big names like Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu and John Lynch have gone in recently. I still think he's got a chance, but clearly he's in a bit of a logjam. As for D-Ware, I'll be shocked if he's not in on the first ballot. The man is No. 13 all-time in sacks.

It seems most of the other Cowboys offseason free agent acquisitions have been discussed lately with the exception of Keanu Neal. How do you think he has played so far this season and is he a player you would like to bring back next year? — FRED ROBERTS / SALEM, OR

Rob: Not sure if Neal will be back next year, but his play has had a positive impact on the defense. He's third in tackles and the defense clearly missed him against the Cardinals, trying to keep Kyler Murray in check last Sunday.

David: My answer to that question is always going to be about the price point. He's been a useful player with 67 tackles and four tackles for loss, and I think he's helped them improve their team speed, given his smaller and faster build. If he can be brought back on another small contract, that's fine with me. But it is worth remembering that Jabril Cox is still part of their plans, and linebacker is always a fun position to address through the draft. It's always about price.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Less Tempo? Backing Down Defenses?

What can the Cowboys do to neutralize teams that crowd the line of scrimmage on defense? 
news

Mailbag: Resting Starters? What's Up With The Run?

Should the team just give their starters a week off and prepare for the playoffs or play to win in order to find a rhythm?
news

Mailbag: A New Doomsday? Extension Options?

'Doomsday' is name we hold dear for the most fearsome defenses in Dallas Cowboys history. Has this defense raised itself to that standard? 
news

Mailbag: Getting Coaches To Stay In Dallas?

With no cap ramifications with a coaches salary, do you think it is possible that Jerry Jones can offer Dan Quinn a high enough salary to make him stay rather than accept a head coaching position elsewhere?
news

Mailbag: Playing For Seeding? Keeping Momentum?

In your opinion, was the victory against Washington a reflection of the Cowboys we should expect to see going forward or is it a reflection of the fact that they were playing a bad team?
news

Mailbag: Thoughts On Kelvin Joseph's First Start?

Kelvin Joseph seemed to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday night. What did you think of his performance against Washington? 
news

Mailbag: Who Else Should've Made The Pro Bowl?

All five of Cowboys Pro Bowlers are deserving but I felt like Jayron Kearse and Randy Gregory should've been there too. As good as this defense has been, I thought they should be on the list as well. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: Championship Defense? Play Calling?

I trust Dak, Kellen and company to work their way out of the apparent funk, do the Cowboys really even need much from their offense than eliminating turnovers if the defense simply continues to ascend? 
news

Mailbag: Regrading Last 2 Drafts? Future OT Option?

Josh Ball never seems to be mentioned when discussions of future offensive tackles are made, but has there been any evaluation of his talent to determine if he fits into future plans? 
news

Mailbag: Time To Worry About Zuerlein? Tiebreakers?

I'm not advocating to get rid of Greg Zuerlein because of his strong leg and he is pretty clutch when it comes to kicking field goals. Is there anything that you guys can see during practices? 
news

Mailbag: Trying More Screens? Signing A FA RB?

Am I oversimplifying it or is it fair to say the screen game is underutilized? 
Advertising