Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Dak's Durability? Expectations For Damontre' Moore This Week?

Sep 21, 2017 at 02:12 AM

BOBBY NUNEZEL PASO, TX
No one has talked about the near injury Dak had in the Denver game. Do you feel we are in the same situation as we were with Tony, where if Dak goes down, so does the season? I like Rush, not sold on Moore, but either way this year, I don't think either steps in the way Dak did for Tony.

Bryan: Usually when your starting quarterback goes down you're in trouble. The coaches staff had a game plan for Prescott last season and I am sure that they'd have a plan for Moore or Rush. With the weapons they have the game will not be on the quarterback's shoulders anyway. 

David:I thought Dak's injury scare on Sunday showed exactly why the Cowboys aren't too worried about their backup quarterback position. Dak twisted up in a bad way on that tackle, and he didn't miss a snap. He's 24 years old, and he's 6-2, 238 pounds. This isn't a guy that's super susceptible to injury. Obviously, anything can happen on any snap, but the guy under center is about as durable as quarterbacks come.

TYLER BAEMFARGO, ND
What can we expect from Damontre' Moore coming back off of suspension? He looked good playing for Seattle at the end of the year. Will he be fighting with Mayowa for playing time?

Bryan: I would think that he's in the rotation this year from what I had seen during training camp. He worked well with the other linemen and he's fresh. The big question will be who do they sit or do they dress all of those ends? I could see Charlton or Tapper inactive this week. 

David:Forget last season, Moore looked fantastic during training camp. Hopefully he hasn't lost all that progress he made, as the Cowboys would love for their pass rush to take another step forward. I'm going to guess that he rotates in at right end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprises Of The Season So Far?

What other two players do you feel have been nice surprises after the first six games of the year? 
news

Mailbag: Real Trade Expectations? O-Line Rotation?

With the trade deadline coming up, do you see the Cowboys being active? 
news

Mailbag: Assessing Micah Parsons' Progress?

Haven't heard much about Micah Parsons since he was moved to linebacker. How is he grading out at linebacker?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The Waivers Situation

With Brandon Knight not reporting to the Ravens, can the Cowboys claim him and re-sign him to the practice squad? 
news

Mailbag: Wildcat QB? Give Cam Newton A Call?

Now that he's vaccinated, don't you think we should consider making Cam Newton an offer as backup QB? 
news

Mailbag: Future Of The WR Corps? OT Depth?

Assuming the younger receivers keep producing in this offense is it becoming more evident that Michael Gallup leaves in free agency next year? 
news

Mailbag: In-Game Decisions? Red Zone Issues?

Why is Coach McCarthy getting so much bad press for his poor game management? Is it really that bad? 
news

Mailbag: Four 1,000-Yard Players On Offense?

Has the idea of two 1,000-yard receivers and two 1,000-yard backs ever crossed you guys' mind? Looks possible at this rate
news

Mailbag: Not Afraid Of Third-And-Long Anymore? 

This year, we seem to routinely overcome first-and-15 or first-and-20. Do you think that is showing the maturation in Kellen Moore's play calling? 
news

Mailbag: Tough Roster Decisions Ahead?

I'm awaiting the return of some key players but I'm also starting to worry that we simply won't have enough roster spots. Am I over thinking it? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. 
Advertising