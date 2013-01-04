Mailbag: Did Team Actually Overachieve, Given Injuries?

GABRIEL GILLARD

KIRKLAND, WA

Am I crazy to actually feel a lot of pride for this team? I keep hearing a lot of bitter fans, but given all the injuries and the way the offensive line had issues most of the season. I feel like this team did more than it should have. Am I wrong to feel this way?

Nick: You're actually being level-headed and not letting your frustrations cloud reality. I totally understand why fans are upset and frustrated. They should be. You should be. This team is frustrating mainly because they don't suck. If they did, it'd be easier to accept and figure out what needs to be fixed. But the guy that struggled the most in the final game is the best guy you've got and the reason they had a chance to win the division and win that game. Expectations are high and they should be. But to me, I thought this was an 8-8/9-7 team back in camp. And so I'm not really surprised with how it turned out. Doesn't sound like you are either.

Rowan: I think a fan should be proud the team didn't fall completely flat after all the injuries they absorbed throughout the season, but it's the way the year ended that will leave fans begging for more. The Cowboys were good enough to get to Week 17 with the playoffs still possible, and once again, they couldn't get it done.

RICH KAY

GREEN LAKE, WI

With the regular season over, is Dez entering the most important season of all...the offseason? How close will the organization keep tabs on him?