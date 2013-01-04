Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Did Team Actually Overachieve, Given Injuries?

Jan 03, 2013 at 10:00 PM

GABRIEL GILLARD
KIRKLAND, WA

Am I crazy to actually feel a lot of pride for this team? I keep hearing a lot of bitter fans, but given all the injuries and the way the offensive line had issues most of the season. I feel like this team did more than it should have. Am I wrong to feel this way?

Nick: You're actually being level-headed and not letting your frustrations cloud reality. I totally understand why fans are upset and frustrated. They should be. You should be. This team is frustrating mainly because they don't suck. If they did, it'd be easier to accept and figure out what needs to be fixed. But the guy that struggled the most in the final game is the best guy you've got and the reason they had a chance to win the division and win that game. Expectations are high and they should be. But to me, I thought this was an 8-8/9-7 team back in camp. And so I'm not really surprised with how it turned out. Doesn't sound like you are either.

Rowan: I think a fan should be proud the team didn't fall completely flat after all the injuries they absorbed throughout the season, but it's the way the year ended that will leave fans begging for more. The Cowboys were good enough to get to Week 17 with the playoffs still possible, and once again, they couldn't get it done.

RICH KAY
GREEN LAKE, WI

With the regular season over, is Dez entering the most important season of all...the offseason? How close will the organization keep tabs on him?

Nick: That's a great question and you're right. This is when it gets tough for him. When there isn't as much structure in his life. During the season, he knows where to be and there is a schedule for everything. But he doesn't have that in the offseason. Don't forget though, the reason his case was dropped by the Dallas DA office was under a condition that he stayed out of trouble for at least a year. So that should be reason enough to stay on point. We saw him grow up a lot this year. But you're exactly right, we'll find out just how much he's matured by what happens, or doesn't happen, this offseason.   Rowan: Good point. It would be a shame for Bryant if something happened during the offseason to curtail his successful stretch at the end to the year. This is where we'll find out just how much the budding star has matured. I'm sure the organization will stay in close contact with Bryant, but there's no doubt there's more time for altercations to arise in the offseason. He stayed out of trouble toward the tail end of the season, so maybe he's realized what's at stake. Still, I'm sure the Cowboys' staff is holding its breath.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?

Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff? 
news

Mailbag: Fixing The Defense Up The Middle?

It looks like we have addressed the defense up the middle, in the draft and free agency. Do you think this will enhance play on the outside? 
news

Mailbag: Will The Scheme Help Tank? Heavy At WR?

I think everyone would like to see DeMarcus Lawrence's sack numbers go up this year. How can Dan Quinn's defensive scheme do that?
news

Mailbag: Bradlee Anae's Role? Rookie FA To Watch?

Who is your favorite undrafted free agent that you think will make the team and why?
news

Mailbag: Creating More Takeaways?

After last year, it seems like everyone is talking about stopping the run, but am I wrong or did the majority of our draft picks have interceptions to their name? 
news

Mailbag: Hopes For The 2020 Class In Year 2?

How many players from last year will still make the team and how has your draft grade for it change since?
news

Mailbag: Favorite Roster Long Shot? LB Shuffle?

There's always an outside bet to ma e the roster that everyone is pulling for each year. Who do you think is going to fit that role this year and why?
news

Mailbag: Zeke Rebound? Trade For A Backup QB?

Do you see Zeke having a Pro Bowl season again? 
news

Mailbag: Competition For Jobs? Pro Bowl TE?

I do realize rookie camps have already happened, but what Cowboys might be looking over their shoulder or concerned about losing a job? 
news

Mailbag: Equipped To Defend Top TEs On Schedule?

As of today, how do you feel Dan Quinn's defense is going to handle all of this firepower at tight end? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Rookies Make Week 1 Impact? 

Was this a draft for Day One players? 
news

Mailbag: Fehoko At TE? Practice Squad Rules?

Considering his size and speed, has there been any talk about using Simi Fehoko at tight end?
Advertising