Mailbag: Difficulty Trimming Roster From 90 To 53?

From a fan's perspective I love the change to one roster cut-down day. Having 90 players throughout all the preseason games allows the starters to rest more and hopefully avoid injuries late in preseason. But it also means that the window to acquire players that others teams have cut is much smaller and will be more chaotic. As almost 1,200 players will hit the street on the same day. How does the team view it?

- JEFF GALLO

Bryan: That's a really good question. They're happy to have all their players for that final game. They also like the fact that they can look at the possible cuts for one more game off other rosters. It's really a win-win for everyone.