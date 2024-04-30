 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Do Cowboys still value RB position?

Apr 30, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Do-Cowboys-still-value-RB-position-hero

I was completely shocked the Cowboys did not select at least one running back in the draft. I feel it is such a dire need so as to not be a one-dimensional offense. And I just don't see Ezekiel Elliott being the No. 1 back. Does the organization just not value the running back position anymore? – Jamie Cione/Montgomery, NY

Nick Eatman: I think that's pretty strong. I wouldn't say it's not valued. The Cowboys had intentions of drafting a back, as early as the second round. But every time it got to that pick, they felt like there were better options. If that's your way of saying they don't value it the same, I guess that would be fair. But I know, they were in discussions to take a back in just about every round. So I don't think it's not valued, I think they believe the options this year, didn't make the most sense. But there is probably a mindset that focuses a little more on building the offensive line back up and fixing the blocking schemes. If that can happen, then it's a big step in fixing the running game as a whole. Something tells me they're even done addressing the position, even after Zeke officially signs.

Kurt: The Cowboys still value the running back position … to a certain extent. Yes, they want to have a balanced offense, but in today's NFL, it doesn't always make sense to spend a ton of money or high draft picks on the position. Not when production can be found at less of an expense. They definitely were interested in drafting a running back, but simply found greater value on their board in other areas. They obviously focused on the offensive line with two of their top three and three of their eight overall selections being big blockers. In turn, a stronger line should bring better production from whoever is running the ball. And you're right, Elliott is likely not the answer in terms of being a No. 1 back, but he can hopefully be a contributing piece to the rushing attack. The days of one running back carrying the load are largely going away with teams committing to a committee approach. Consider that last season Derek Henry led the NFL with 280 carries, which was the fewest to top the league since 1964 (Jim Brown, 280). The last time no one reached 300 rushing attempts in a season came in 1990 (Earnest Byner, 297). Having a sound ground game is no doubt important to this team's success, but the traditional way of going about doing it continues to change. Both for the Cowboys and the NFL as a whole.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Tyler Guyton be a Day-1 starter at LT?

The Cowboys did well to trade down and get a third-round pick and also draft a good offensive tackle. Some have said that it may take time to get Tyler Guyton ready to start on opening day. Do you think so?
news

Mailbag: What if QB is best player available?

If Dallas gets on the clock in either the first or second round and the best player on the board at that time is a quarterback, should they draft the QB or fill a more relevant position of need? 
news

Mailbag: Taking a D-lineman in the first round?

Do you think the Cowboys might consider selecting a defensive tackle or edge rusher if someone very high on their board is still there?
news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys trade down?

Given the many holes the Cowboys need to fill on the roster, do you think the team needs to trade down in the draft to get extra picks? 
news

Mailbag: Prefer great line or great skill players?

There is an old adage that games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. If that is true (and I believe it is) then why not invest more resources on the lines verses the skill players? 
news

Mailbag: Will needs outweigh best available?

The Cowboys have historically done a good enough job in free agency that they could draft the best player available. Obviously, this year is different. Will the team's needs this time outweigh the opportunity to draft the best available player? 
news

Mailbag: Why the wait with signing players?

Why the hesitancy from the Cowboys in negotiating new contracts with their star players? Is the team trying to play hardball by waiting to extend them?
news

Mailbag: Use someone else to kick off?

With the new kickoff rule, wouldn't it be wise to use a safety or gunner to kick the ball? Hang time is not an issue, so just have him kick line drives? 
news

Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?

Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
news

Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
news

Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?

Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?
Advertising