Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Do Top Free-Agent Lists Help Cowboys?

Mar 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Do-Top-Free-Agent-Lists-Help-Cowboys-hero

A recent list of top 101 Free Agents only contains four Cowboys, Does that play into the hands of the team's front office? If Greg Rosenthal feels that there are many better players out there, can Dallas retain their preferred guys at a lower cap hit? – Mike Wilding/West Kelowna, BC

Nick: Of course, this is just one person's opinion, and coming from someone that "covers" the entire league. Just covering one team is hard enough so when you're tasked with having to put a list together for the entire league, that's not easy. Also, you have to realize that when you see these lists of free agents or "big boards" for a draft, they are just generic lists of players, based off stats and potential/upside. But it's hard to quantify an actual fit for a specific team. Look at the Bills, they clearly had Connor McGovern in mind and went out and got him on the first day they could. He didn't make the list, but I bet he was on the Bills' list. My point, is that it's really hard to go off of stuff like that. Right now, these players and their agents are hoping for a lot of attention over the next few days. The Cowboys are hoping they can keep their guys without breaking the bank. My guess is that of those four - Pollard, Schultz, Wilson and LVE, they'll have three on the team next year. Which three? Hard to say right now.

Kurt: Kurt: I'm afraid that's wishful thinking. Rosenthal does a great job with his "Top 101 NFL Free Agents" feature on NFL.com, and his original list had Dalton Schultz at 22, Tony Pollard at 23, Donovan Wilson at 55 and Leighton Vander Esch at 77. But although it's a fun and informative read for fans, in truth the Cowboys' front office won't pay it much mind. And even if the team did try to use Rosenthal's list as some sort of bargaining chip, you can bet that the players, and in particular their agents, will largely ignore it. Both sides do their own extensive research into each free agent and how he stacks up to his counterparts around the league. So while Rosenthal's updated list is worth checking out, the Cowboys will stick to trusting their own experienced scouting department … and thankfully so.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Focus on Keeping Defensive Free Agents?

Wouldn't it be better to concentrate on retaining linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson and offensive tackle Terence Steele over tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: What Should Cowboys Do With Schultz?

I am most torn about Dalton Schultz But re-signing him will likely be expensive. How critical is Dalton Schultz to the Cowboys next season?

news

Mailbag: Will Change in Philosophy Affect QB?

Mike McCarthy stated that he doesn't want to be the No. 1 offense but the No. 1 team. I actually love this scenario, however, if that is the new plan, does that lessen the need for a $40 million quarterback?

news

Mailbag: Using Two Veteran RBs the Right Answer?

In today's NFL, should a team rely heavily on two "older" running backs who already have their share of wear and tear? Or is it better to maybe have at least one set of fresh legs?

news

Mailbag: Difficulty of Scouting Players in the XFL?

Watching some of the Scouting Combine and the XFL this weekend made me wonder what, if anything, can you learn about a player in the XFL when they are basically playing against practice squad players?

news

Mailbag: Who Should the Cowboys Franchise Tag?

With the franchise tag deadline coming tomorrow, is there any player you feel the Cowboys should tag?

news

Mailbag: Building on the Offensive Play-Calling?

Recently, Emmitt Smith said that with the previous offense there was no rhythm to the play-calling. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Helping The Passing Game From Within?

I've got three potentials: Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson or Simi Fehoko. Can you see one of these players becoming that second big weapon behind CeeDee in the passing game? If not them, who?

news

Mailbag: Position to Fill in Free Agency to Help Draft?

What position of need would you like to see the team fill in free agency in order to help make sure of that?

news

Mailbag: How Much Help Does the Combine Provide?

With the Scouting Combine kicking off today, I'm continuously amazed at how the league has built this into such a major event. And I'm not complaining, but how much do the teams really get out of it?

news

Mailbag: Why All the Worry About the O-Line?

Having two Pro Bowlers in Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz, a couple of young studs in Tyler Smith and Terence Steele and a future Hall of Famer in Tyron Smith. What is the big concern?

Advertising