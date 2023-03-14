Mailbag: Do Top Free-Agent Lists Help Cowboys?

Nick: Of course, this is just one person's opinion, and coming from someone that "covers" the entire league. Just covering one team is hard enough so when you're tasked with having to put a list together for the entire league, that's not easy. Also, you have to realize that when you see these lists of free agents or "big boards" for a draft, they are just generic lists of players, based off stats and potential/upside. But it's hard to quantify an actual fit for a specific team. Look at the Bills, they clearly had Connor McGovern in mind and went out and got him on the first day they could. He didn't make the list, but I bet he was on the Bills' list. My point, is that it's really hard to go off of stuff like that. Right now, these players and their agents are hoping for a lot of attention over the next few days. The Cowboys are hoping they can keep their guys without breaking the bank. My guess is that of those four - Pollard, Schultz, Wilson and LVE, they'll have three on the team next year. Which three? Hard to say right now.