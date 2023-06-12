Mailbag: Does This Offense Need Dalvin Cook? 

Nick Eatman: I'm not going to lie, this one is pretty intriguing to me. If the Cowboys did this, it would be one of the few times I could truly say this team is just pushing the chips in and going "all in." And I've said this plenty of times, the fans of this team deserve that. Not saying a team can do this every year - it's not possible to do it all the time. But where the team is right now, I think the Cowboys need to take a strong look at doing everything possible to going for it right now. That doesn't mean you forget about the future. But if it means holding off a little bit on some of the contracts to do a move like this, I think I'd consider it. Let's not forget why they lost to the 49ers. They had no weapons on offense other than CeeDee after Pollard went down. You need 4-5 weapons on offense to really compete. And even if Cook isn't what he used to be, he's still got enough in the tank to be effective. And that's what a team needs. It needs a bunch of options who can go win the game if needed. Cook still seems like that guy and he'd be a perfect pair with Pollard. Like everything in life, it'll come down to money. But this is a player that would make sense if the Cowboys could make it happen.