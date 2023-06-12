Mailbag: Does This Offense Need Dalvin Cook? 

Now that Dalvin Cook has officially been released by the Vikings, we can finally ask the question if the Cowboys should go after him. I'm sure they have at least done their homework here. But my question is simple - does the offense need a player like him? - Roland McGee, Bossier City, LA
Nick Eatman: I'm not going to lie, this one is pretty intriguing to me. If the Cowboys did this, it would be one of the few times I could truly say this team is just pushing the chips in and going "all in." And I've said this plenty of times, the fans of this team deserve that. Not saying a team can do this every year - it's not possible to do it all the time. But where the team is right now, I think the Cowboys need to take a strong look at doing everything possible to going for it right now. That doesn't mean you forget about the future. But if it means holding off a little bit on some of the contracts to do a move like this, I think I'd consider it. Let's not forget why they lost to the 49ers. They had no weapons on offense other than CeeDee after Pollard went down. You need 4-5 weapons on offense to really compete. And even if Cook isn't what he used to be, he's still got enough in the tank to be effective. And that's what a team needs. It needs a bunch of options who can go win the game if needed. Cook still seems like that guy and he'd be a perfect pair with Pollard. Like everything in life, it'll come down to money. But this is a player that would make sense if the Cowboys could make it happen.
Nick Harris: In short, no. I don't have enough questions about the Cowboys' running game to justify absorbing another potentially big contract in the backfield. Tony Pollard is coming off of a Pro Bowl season and is set to take even more of the RB1 responsibilities going into 2023, and the committee behind him with Malik Davis, Ronald Jones, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle have each shown value so far this spring. While there isn't a surefire RB2, I feel confident enough in the group behind Pollard to get the job done in an efficient manner. While you could make the case for Cook's pass protection ability being something that would add immediate value — and I definitely won't argue that point — along with his between the tackles running ability, I just don't see a need to spend that much to give him a spot when the room is in good standing as is.