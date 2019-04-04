 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Draft Priorities; Next Step For Woods

Apr 04, 2019 at 09:30 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Bryan Broaddus
Mailbag-Draft-Priorities-Next-Step-For-Woods-hero

What do you think Xavier Woods needs to improve on the most for him to take the next step? I think the big one is interceptions, but outside of that he played well for a first-year starter. - TYLER BAEM / SAN ANTONIO, TX

Bryan: You'd love for him to get more interceptions, but how many chances did he really have? Where I want to see Woods improve is with his anticipation. I'd like for him to see the field a little better too. Try and put himself in better positions to make plays. He does that, and those interceptions will come.

Rob: To me, it's simply building on all the improvements he made last season. He took a step toward becoming a well-rounded safety. He was a different player in 2018, clearly more adjusted. Besides the two interceptions, he did a better job of diagnosing things in coverage and his tackling was really good. They've got high hopes for him.

---

So what are your draft priorities after the recent signings? My rankings are: Defensive end (it depends on what happens with DeMarcus Lawrence), running back, defensive tackle, strong safety. - RANDY SEEDLE / WAKE VILLAGE, TN

Bryan: I am going to give you theirs, not mine: defensive tackle, safety and running back. I'd keep an eye on corner too. 

Rob: I'd put defensive tackle first. Christian Covington and Kerry Hyder add depth, but if there's a disruptive guy with some position flex on Day 2, draft him. They also still need a backup for Zeke on Day 2 or 3. Other than that, just find good players: safeties, pass rushers, receivers, corners, wherever.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Eagles' new coordinators a concern?

Are you concerned that Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Vic Fangio is the Eagles' defensive coordinator? Those two certainly add another layer to this rivalry.
news

Mailbag: Is Quinn putting Cowboys in a bind?

Is this waiting game with Dan Quinn putting the Cowboys in any kind of bind, particularly in finding his replacement if he does leave?
news

Mailbag: Addressing need for larger linebackers?

The Cowboys did nothing to fix a thin linebackers corps even after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season. It seems going light at linebacker was a nearsighted way of thinking. Should fixing the situation at linebacker be a priority in the offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?

Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack.
news

Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?

I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class? 
news

Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?

Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two? 
news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
news

Mailbag: How close are Cowboys to top teams?

What were your thoughts from this weekend's NFC divisional round games? How close do you think Dallas is to those teams? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys keep core players intact?

This Cowboy team has the same championship-caliber core, but is it possible in today's free agent/salary cap era to retain that core intact long enough to reverse this trend? What should we expect to see?
news

Mailbag: Change needed in defensive philosophy?

In order to be successful, the Cowboys defense needs their offense to score a lot of points to put the opposing offense in predictable situations. So do you think this team's defensive philosophy has to change? 
news

Mailbag: Too much pressure in the playoffs?

Is there too much pressure? Or does the team feel like it's a given that they are going to win with all the media hype? Is there a sense of entitlement? How can this nearly three-decade drought be explained?
news

Mailbag: Were coaches, players ready?

Isn't it obvious that the coaches never had this team ready for the game? –
Advertising