Mailbag: Enough Time for O-Line to Improve?

Jan 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Kyle Youmans
With a high-ankle sprain, it seems doubtful that Tyler Biadasz will be returning this week. Given the injuries and shuffling along the offensive line, do you think the Cowboys can improve enough up front to compete against the defensive lines they'll face in the playoffs? – Les Hoffman/Pell City, AL

Patrik: I believe there's a very real shot Biadasz is back on the field this week, for a couple of reasons. First, it's not his first time dealing with the situation and that means he's not only more likely to recover more quickly, but it also means he knows how to play well with it in the event it's not exactly 100%, as long as he doesn't reaggravate it. Second, and most importantly, is that not every severity is the same. If his isn't the most severe type of high ankle, well, that matters. That said, in the event he can't go this week, I believe you have to put Matt Farniok back in the mix at center, but I doubt he'd be ready for a full workload so you'd have to weigh the risk/reward there as well. Biadasz returning, and against the Bucs front, would be a godsend for the Cowboys.

Kyle: I believe so. The biggest domino that needs to fall is the return of Tyler Biadasz at the center position. He may not be the anchor of the offensive line, but he is definitely the glue. His move will push Connor McGovern back to guard, where he's played quite well this season. It'll move Tyler Smith back to tackle, which is his preferred spot. If the Cowboys get Biadasz back in a full capacity, there will be more comfort up front. If that does not happen, I would even consider flipping Jason Peters and Tyron Smith at the tackle spots. Right now, both Peters at left tackle and Smith at right tackle have shown repeated struggles in recent appearances. One thing that's certain between the two is that Smith can roll at the left tackle spot, so put him out there. Then there's only one position to worry about, rather than two on opposite sides of each other.

