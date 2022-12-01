Mailbag: Evaluate Other WRs Before Signing OBJ?

Nick: Hmm, not a bad thought. But right now, it seems like the Cowboys - and especially Jerry Jones - just has his mind made up that he's going to do what it takes to get Beckham. That being said, I seriously doubt that James Washington and Antonio Callaway could do much of anything to change his mind. You could say, "let's see what they've got" but one could argue that we already know all of that. These aren't young players who need a chance. The entire NFL has evaluated both players and they're here for a reason. But again, your line of thinking is logical and could be prudent, based off the cap situations. I just don't think any positive evaluation of either player is going to back them off of Beckham. And don't forget if they sign him, it'll be for multiple years so it's not just a rental player.