Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Explaining The Defense's Turnaround?

Dec 29, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag-Explaining-The-Defense’s-Turnaround-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

We can all agree that the defense, at least in some areas, is improving. How much of that can be credited to time vs. parting ways with veterans who were taking slots from hungry young guys vs. getting our DBs healthy and finally playing together? - DAVID EWING / ARLINGTON, TX

Rob: All of the above. Mike McCarthy referenced "continuity" and "time" twice each Sunday when explaining the defense's turnaround. Randy Gregory, Donovan Wilson and Neville Gallimore have capitalized on extra snaps after the Cowboys decided to part ways with Everson Griffen, Daryl Worley and Dontari Poe. And yes, the secondary is finally getting closer to full strength. Granted, the last three opponents have struggled offensively this season. But it's obvious the defense is playing faster and more confidently than past weeks.

David: I mean, at the end of the day they only got rid of two veterans — and for the most part, the guys that have benefited from the release of Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley have been fellow veterans. So I'm not sure I buy that. Getting the secondary healthy definitely helps. But more than anything, I think it's probably time on task. Getting your core group to practice and play together over the course of the last two months has clearly paid dividends.

Can we get an update on how the players on IR (Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, etc.) are doing on their recovery? - STEVE BELL / GASTONIA, NC

Rob: The Cowboys have said repeatedly they anticipate all three players back healthy for next year. Head coach Mike McCarthy said last week that Prescott's rehab from ankle surgery is going "very well." "Dak is just like you would think he would be -- very involved, very upbeat, just attacking his rehab," McCarthy said.

David: That's one of the many reasons why this COVID season sucks so much. The bottom line is that we don't have nearly the same level of access to these players as normal. In a regular year, I'd undoubtedly have run into Tyron or La'el in the cafeteria, or maybe we'd catch up with Dak in the locker room. That's not happening in 2020 — and understandably so, given all the precautions that go into preventing an outbreak. But the downside is that we don't have much information on how those guys are doing, other than what the team says. The team says they're all doing fine, so for now I suppose we have to take them at their word.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Were There Any Pro Bowl Snubs?

The only snub, as far as I am concerned, is LP Ladouceur. Any other players you felt were a "snub?
news

Mailbag: Looking At 2016 In Hindsight?

Would you ever again take a RB with a top 15 pick, let alone a top 5 pick, over an equally talented DE, CB or LT? 
news

Mailbag: Why So Much Criticism Of Zeke?

Why does Zeke catch so much grief besides that his contract is above most RB's? 
news

Mailbag: Promising Young Players For The Future?

So many young players have played this year for a variety of reasons. Who's been the biggest surprise as someone who you could see as a starter for two, three, four years? 
news

Mailbag: Overlooked Factors In The Run Game?

It sure appears to me that Zeke gets hit in the backfield on almost every carry, which means the defense is just loading up to stop him due to the three factors identified. Thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: The Future For The Offensive Line?

If Collins and Smith return at full strength next season, how strong do you feel the offensive line will be next year, including backups? 
news

Mailbag: When Will We See Bradlee Anae?

I get that the Cowboys are technically still in the division race. But a lot of young players have gotten playing time this year, so why not Bradlee Anae on defense? 
news

Mailbag: More Opportunity For The Rookies?

Let's find out if Bradlee Anae, Ron'Dell Carter, Reggie Robinson and Francis Bernard have anything.
news

Mailbag: Ranking The Cowboys' Roster Needs?

How would you rank their needs? 
news

Mailbag: Tuesday Night's X Factor Player?

Who do you think might make the biggest impact on Tuesday night's game?
news

Mailbag: Possibility Of An NFL Week 18?

Do you think the NFL is doing all this schedule change craziness because they want to keep a Week 18 as a final catch all?

Advertising