Mailbag: Facing Saints Secondary; Track Meet?

JOEY ARNEL SAYSON

SANTA MONICA, CA

After watching Rams-Chiefs and thinking about Rams-Saints earlier this year, will this week's game against New Orleans vindicate Coach Garrett's philosophy of building this team to control the ball and the clock with the run and play solid defense or will we discover that we can't hang with the teams constructed to play a high-octane offense? Historically, can you remember how ball control and strong defensive teams have fared against the high-flyers?_

Bryan: I don't know if I'd go that route? To beat these teams it requires you to finish drives and play tremendous defense. You can hold the ball all you want, but if you don't score, you're likely going to lose. To beat the Saints you have to play perfect on both sides of the ball because that's how they play. Any mistake you make they take advantage of. This is going to be a difficult game.