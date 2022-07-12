Mailbag: Has Zeke's Blocking Been Undervalued?

I see numerous questions and comments about Zeke's declining value to the team. To me, his ability as a blocker is way undervalued. I don't think Dak makes it through the season with the offensive line problems without him. Do you agree, and why is that not of paramount value to the team? – Steve Neece / Bartlesville, OK

Kyle: That's where his value was at its highest in 2021, no doubt. But the frustration comes from him getting paid more than any other running back in the NFL and an average of $15 million each year. Numbers that are far too high for a blocking-first tailback in the NFL. Elliott wasn't a complete disappointment last season and parts of his struggles came from the fact that he wasn't healthy for most of the season. But instead of narrowly eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark and lacking true explosion in his run-style, he needs to be at the top of the league rankings in multiple categories again this season. Along with being a great blocker and protecting his quarterback on passing plays.