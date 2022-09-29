Mailbag: How Did The Rookie TEs Play vs. Giants?

I thought we would struggle with our tight ends in the Giants game with Dalton Schultz inactive. How did they grade? What did you think of them? I thought they had a nice game. – ADRIANO

Patrik: I believe Jake Ferguson did a nice job in registering 53 offensive snaps (83%), and while his stat line won't reflect it, his ability to help greatly in the run game – via his prowess as a blocker – was on full display. As for Hendershot, to me it was all about how mentally resilient he was, going from two first half penalties that could've caused the rookie to tailspin but were instead used as fuel to deliver an impact second half. Neither first-year guy was perfect, but I don't think the Cowboys win on Monday night if not for their contributions.