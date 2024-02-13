Mailbag: How do Cowboys compare to champs?

It's the question we always ask after another Super Bowl champion is crowned. How do the Cowboys compare to the Chiefs? How far away are they from lifting the Lombardi Trophy themselves? – Michael Parker/Burleson, TX

Nick Eatman: I think this year is more of the exception to the rule. I don't think the Chiefs were the better team on Sunday and I still think there's about 4-5 teams better than the Chiefs and perhaps the Cowboys are one of them. But, the Chiefs by far have the best player in the league. To me, and yes I'm gonna take it here, but Mahomes reminds me of the 90s when other NBA players would win MVP but we all knew Jordan could win it every year. Same with Mahomes - he's by far the best player on the planet. So I say all this to say that it's hard to gauge how close any team is to the Chiefs because no one has a game-changing quarterback like that. To answer the last part of the question, I don't think the Cowboys are that close to being the best in the league, but close enough to get into the playoffs again. They just have to prove they are capable of doing something when they get there.