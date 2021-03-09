Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Does Dak's Deal Impact The Cap?

Mar 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-How-Does-Dak’s-Deal-Impact-The-Cap-hero
AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

Now that the Cowboys and Dak have reached a deal, how does this affect the salary cap situation? Will this help to get some other deals done? How much cap room will the Cowboys have now, after this deal? — JEREMY KINCHELOE / VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Nick: This is a rare situation. The Cowboys locked up Dak Prescott to a mega-deal with the richest signing bonus in NFL history. He's one of the highest-paid players in sports. And yet, his cap charge actually is reduced significantly from last year. Don't forget he had a $31.4 million cap charge and now it'll be just north of $22 million. And that's a huge difference from having to play on the tag for about $38 million. So at least for this year, they'll have some room to go and do a few things – not many of course. But it doesn't kill the cap as some people suggested this contract would do.

Rob: This is why I've been saying it seemed like the right time for the deal to get done. For Dak, sure, we can talk about what he could have earned cumulatively this year on a tag and then in 2022. But he's getting a massive contract and he's also getting long-term security now. Every player wants that, and he most certainly has earned that. For the Cowboys, the deal does exactly what Nick said: it allows them to spread the money out and open up precious cap space in a year with unprecedented cap challenges due to league revenue loss from the pandemic. The 2021 cap level hasn't been announced, so it's hard to know exactly where they'll be as far as space. It's going to be tight this year. But this goes a long way toward helping them manage the cap with free agency around the corner.

Any word on how Trysten Hill has been progressing this offseason? Do you see him making a considerable jump in Year 3? — H. MELVIN / OCEAN CITY, NJ

Nick: From what I have heard, he's doing fine. He should be on schedule to return this offseason and the goal is to get him ready for the start of the season, if not a few weeks before to practice. But he was on his way before the injury to becoming a good, young player. There's no reason to think that will change at all with the injury. Pairing him inside with Neville Gallimore, and the Cowboys have a couple of young tackles with good quickness and power to get in the backfield.

Rob: Hill and Blake Jarwin, both rehabbing from ACL surgery, are in good hands with the athletic training staff. The injury was unfortunate for Hill because the Cowboys felt he might've been their most improved defensive player in the first five games last season. The first year back from an ACL injury can be tough, but I do think Hill has a chance to thrive in Dan Quinn's defense because it features tackles who can disrupt the run and push the pocket.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: 5 Potential Breakout Players In 2021?

I am curious which young unproven guys do you think could possibly move up into quality backups, special teams or even starter roles?
news

Mailbag: Re-Focusing On Safety Help? 

What are the odds the Cowboys spend money on the position - maybe not the top tier but maybe a mid-tier? 
news

Mailbag: Forgotten Players? Dak Testing Market?

Call me crazy, but if the Cowboys tag Dak again, I can't see him agreeing to any contract with them. Agree?
news

Mailbag: Considering Trading Michael Gallup?

Should, or could the Cowboys look to trade Michael Gallup to get a Top 40 draft pick and a conditional 2022 pick? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Better Way To Build A Team?

Would it be possible that we would then have enough money to be big players in free agency? 
news

Mailbag: If Dak Deal Isn't Done? Martin Reunion?

Saw that Nick Martin was a cap casualty by the Texans. With Joe Looney hitting free agency, what are the chances Martin gets brought in to compete for center/left guard spot?
news

Mailbag: Salary Cap Refresher Before Free Agency?

Pardon my ignorance, but when a player retires, like Travis Frederick, why are the Cowboys still on the hook for $6 million for the next two years? 
news

Mailbag: Other Possible Franchise Tag Candidates?

If the Cowboys are able to come to a long-term agreement with Dak Prescott prior to the March 9 franchise tag deadline, do you see them using the tag on anyone else?
news

Mailbag: One Move To Upgrade The Entire Defense?

Are we dismissing the pros of drafting a big defensive tackle in the first round too quickly?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The Franchise Tag Window?

If the Cowboys and Dak Prescott do not reach a deal by March 9 and the team applies the franchise tag, can another team still sign him to a contract offer if they are willing to give up two first-round picks?
news

Mailbag: Fix The Offense To Fix The Defense? 

Doesn't it make sense to draft the best offensive tackle available and then start drafting to fill gaps on the defense? 
Advertising