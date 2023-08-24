Mailbag

Mailbag: How does Mazi improve at the snap?

Aug 24, 2023 at 09:00 AM
I keep reading about how Mazi Smith needs to improve his quickness at the snap, that he's getting pushed back at the line of scrimmage. One, is it truly a problem? And two, how does he actually improve how quickly he comes off the ball?Marcus Wright/Wichita, KS

Nick Eatman:

Patrik:  I can't speak for others but my eyes haven't seen Mazi Smith getting pushed back, though I have seen him doing the pushing. That said, his strength is incredible — like, seriously, it's other-worldly. The problem lies in the fact he won't be able to get by solely on his strength at this level, and therein lies the progression that needs to occur with his get-off on the snap, so I'll address that point. I don't think many people know what's happening here. Smith is being taught a different stance from the one he's accustomed to by Dan Quinn and the D-line coaches to get him thriving in this system. Ask yourself this: if you were to go to Japan and suddenly found the steering wheel on the right side of the car, would it take a little getting used to? That's what Mazi is doing. He knows how to drive the car, but he's being taught how to drive it differently — in a way that will also add a pass rush capability to the tools in his trunk.

