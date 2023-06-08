Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Much Better Can Micah Parsons Get? 

Jun 07, 2023 at 08:05 PM
20230601_Micah_Parsons1

Mailbag: What Will Be Parsons' Impact Wave?

I read the story last week about how Micah Parsons is "Off the sack wave. I'm more on the impact wave." Goodness, how much more of an impact can Micah make? What else does he have to do to get even better?– Walker Evans/Columbus, OH

Nick Eatman:This falls right in line with a long-time phrase that I've always thought needed to be modified. You've heard the saying "close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades." Well, I've always, always thought "pass-rush" should be included in that. Sure, you didn't actually get the sack but you smashed the quarterback as he was throwing and the ball went 2 yards into the dirt. Fourth down and it's time to punt. Ok, so maybe it wasn't as good as the sack and possible turnover that comes with it. But you can't tell me that play doesn't make an "impact." And whether or not that's what Micah Parsons is meaning by his comment, that's how I'm taking it. Yes, these guys have a chance to make a big-time impact – not only for themselves but the players around him. Now, to answer your other question – how much better can he get? I think Parsons can get a lot better. And that's pretty scary but I think he can figure out how to be impactful against the run just as much as the pass. Not saying he's got weaknesses to his game, but he still has room to be a more complete player. But if he does get better, he'll probably win DPOY a few times in the upcoming future.

Patrik: I wish there were a real-life 'Like' button that I couldn't tapped on Parsons' shoulder during that interview with the media, because I absolutely loved everything he said about impact vs. sack numbers. It shows me that, despite having played only two seasons in the NFL (wow, only two?!), he already gets "it" as it pertains to what matters most. Because while racking up sacks is fun and impactful in its own right, there are plenty of guys who have delivered 15+ sack seasons but walked away from the game without a ring to show for it. So if Parsons ends up with a little bit of a lower sack tally going forward (make no mistake about it, he loves hitting QBs far too much to shrug off that stat) to add in a leveled-up run defense (and/or pressures that become PBUs because he slammed on the brakes to get his hands into the passing lane), then sign me up with two pens and a Sharpie. This is something DeMarcus Lawrence learned that is not only extending his career, but also keeps him as a perennial impact player in the most important facets of an edge rusher's game.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Who Do You See Making Improvements?

Is there a player or two that you've either seen make improvement or you're hoping will make a big jump this year?

news

Mailbag: Does No Contact At Mini-Camp Hurt?

How do teams get a good read on these players in the offseason when they barely have contact drills? Does this hurt the development?

news

Mailbag: Can Joseph Find Success As A Nickel?

Will Kelvin Joseph find a home at slot corner? Or is he destined to be a special teams ace?

news

Mailbag: Will Rested Turpin Get Offensive Snaps?

Finally, KaVontae Turpin will get some rest this offseason. Do you think that will help him get more snaps on offense?

news

Mailbag: Long-Term Deal With Pollard Needed?

Wouldn't it be smarter to try and get a long-term deal done with Pollard as well, even before the other big contracts to sign?

news

Mailbag: Despite Rule Change, Is 3rd QB Worth It?

The NFL recently made a rule change to give teams the option to keep a third QB in uniform. But he still takes up a roster spot. Is that a good idea?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Consider Hopkins?

Now that he's been released by the Cardinals, should the Cowboys make a play to acquire WR DeAndre Hopkins?

news

Mailbag: Reason For Concern At Left Guard?

We've lost our starting left guard two years in a row. Why isn't this a bigger concern this offseason?

news

Mailbag: Who Are You Excited To See In OTAs?

Who are you most excited to see during these OTA workouts? Are there any players in particular you feel need to have a good showing?

news

Mailbag: Bringing An Edge Back To The OL?

In listening to Zack Martin talk about the new O-line coach,  he mentioned they needed to get their "edge" back. Was this a big problem in recent year?

news

Mailbag: Is Missing OTAs Really A Big Deal?

How significant is it for players to miss the OTA practices right now, especially with a new offense being installed?

Advertising