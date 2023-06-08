Mailbag: How Much Better Can Micah Parsons Get? 

Mailbag: What Will Be Parsons' Impact Wave?

I read the story last week about how Micah Parsons is "Off the sack wave. I'm more on the impact wave." Goodness, how much more of an impact can Micah make? What else does he have to do to get even better?– Walker Evans/Columbus, OH

Nick Eatman:This falls right in line with a long-time phrase that I've always thought needed to be modified. You've heard the saying "close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades." Well, I've always, always thought "pass-rush" should be included in that. Sure, you didn't actually get the sack but you smashed the quarterback as he was throwing and the ball went 2 yards into the dirt. Fourth down and it's time to punt. Ok, so maybe it wasn't as good as the sack and possible turnover that comes with it. But you can't tell me that play doesn't make an "impact." And whether or not that's what Micah Parsons is meaning by his comment, that's how I'm taking it. Yes, these guys have a chance to make a big-time impact – not only for themselves but the players around him. Now, to answer your other question – how much better can he get? I think Parsons can get a lot better. And that's pretty scary but I think he can figure out how to be impactful against the run just as much as the pass. Not saying he's got weaknesses to his game, but he still has room to be a more complete player. But if he does get better, he'll probably win DPOY a few times in the upcoming future.