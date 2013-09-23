Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Well Is Scandrick Doing So Far In The Secondary?

Sep 23, 2013 at 03:03 PM
Scandrick_092313_650.jpg
James D. Smith



JAYSON BROWN
HOUSTON, TX
Is it me or is Orlando Scandrick quietly playing sound ball in the secondary thus far?

Nick: I don't think he does anything quietly. He blocks a kick and makes sure we all see it. He gets a sack and does the same thing. It's not a knock on his play, because it's been really good, but it's not going unnoticed. He won't let that happen. Then again, the chip he plays with on his shoulder is the very reason he has been effective.

Rowan:Yeah, he's played well. Scandrick's always been known for his play in the slot, but he's been solid so far in his new role on the outside since Morris Claiborne's shoulder injury. That's allowed Claiborne to come in on nickel situations, when Scandrick bumps back inside. [embedded_ad] Scandrick's work on the outside has helped Claiborne ease back in, and the defense hasn't lost a beat. He'll get a lot more tests in the coming weeks, particularly when Denver comes to town.

JEFF  JOHNSON
ALEXANDRIA, VA

They finally ran the ball well and the press are all saying, "Look what happens when you stick with the run." Do you think they should try to keep "balanced" even when they can't run it? Seems like when you're losing as many yards as you're gaining, it's counterproductive.

Nick: I think before you do that, you try to run it in a different way. In this game, they spread the defense out more and still ran it. I think that's the approach. There is more than one way to run the ball. Maybe the jumbo package stuff isn't as effective as they think. So you can still change it up, but still run the ball.

Rowan: They shouldn't keep running the same plays if the defense is stuffing it, but as Nick said, run plays don't have to all be the same. They used a lot of "11 personnel" last week with three receivers, which I think might be their most effective way of going. They sometimes run under center, and they've also gone to the shotgun or the pistol formations. I don't think they should run the same plays that aren't working just so they can say they're running the ball. But mixing up looks can do the trick, as it did when Lance Dunbar got his 12-yard carry against the Chiefs. They're not prolific enough in the passing game to be completely one-dimensional.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Addressing Needs? Cooper & Lawrence?

Could you break down what team needs you would prefer to be addressed by the draft or by free agency and why you would lean certain ways? 
news

Mailbag: Go Get Bobby Wagner? Schultz Logic?

Do you feel, with the release of Bobby Wagner in Seattle, that he would have interested in joining Dan Quinn and the Cowboys? 
news

Mailbag: Noah Brown Deal? Trading Cooper?

Noah Brown was our worst receiver last year. Why re-sign him? This doesn't make any sense to me. Gallup, Wilson and Turner were much better than him.
news

Mailbag: Need To Restructure Dak? Draft Value?

If the Cowboys release DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper, will it be necessary to restructure Dak's contract?
news

Mailbag: Expect Changes With D-Law's Contract? 

There's so much talk about what the Cowboys do with Amari Cooper's contract, but what about DeMarcus Lawrence? 
news

Mailbag: Where Does Tight End Rank Among Needs?

With reports of Blake Jarwin having offseason hip surgery that could affect his availability for the start of next season, and with Dalton Schultz a free agent, will tight end be maybe the biggest need on the roster now? 
news

Mailbag: Will There Be Talent Left At No. 24? 

I have heard that there are only so many true first-round talents in the draft each year. How many are there in this year's draft? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest O-Line Need; Upgrade QB Room? 

You always need to look at the salary cap, but would the Cowboys look at other backup QB options? 
news

Mailbag: What Does June 1 Mean? Staying For Less?

Help me understand the reason a team can save money on a player designated as a June 1 cut versus a cut before that date? 
news

Mailbag: Need For Fullback? Let's Keep Everyone?

With the possibility of losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, do you think this would be a good option if there is a capable player to be found in the draft? 
news

Mailbag: Most Lucrative FA? Quinn & McCarthy?

Do you think the Dan Quinn/Mike McCarthy working relationship was damaged during this year's coaching carousel negotiations?
news

Mailbag: Bring Back Hitchens? Pay Cut For Zeke?

Do you think it's possible that the Jones boys approach Elliott and give him the old "pay cut now or cut outright" ultimatum? 
Advertising