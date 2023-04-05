Mailbag: If The Cowboys Picked First Overall?

Hypothetical question: If the Cowboys had the No. 1 overall pick this year and were not able to trade it, who do you think they would pick? Surely, they wouldn't take one of the quarterbacks. – Darryl Cross/Largo, FL

Patrik: That's quite a scenario, particularly the addendum of being unable to trade the pick itself. So allow me to expose a loophole to your question and, in the process, put the Cowboys in position to get an absolute haul for their decision. If I were them, in this scenario, I'd absolutely select a quarterback with the No. 1-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and I'd make sure it's C.J. Stroud. I know what you're thinking right now, and that's how crazy it would be to do this knowing Dak Prescott is going to be QB1 for years to come and, well, you're right. I'd draft Stroud in this scenario because while I can't trade the pick, per your rules, I can trade the PLAYER after I make the pick and that means an embarrassment of riches for this team after I make the pick — since I'm not allowed to do it before. Hey, there's always more than one way to skin a cat, and I've got plenty of knives.