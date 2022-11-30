Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Is 1,000 Yards Still a RB Benchmark?

Nov 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Kyle Youmans
Mailbag--Is-This-Still-a-RB-Benchmark-hero

Seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries this year, I was curious if you feel like the 1,000-yard mark is losing its place as a benchmark stat when evaluating and assessing who the NFL's top-tier running backs are? – Nathan Mattison/Glen Falls, NY

Patrik: I think it's fair to have that conversation, absolutely, but I don't know that it'll happen anytime soon. For as long as the 1,000-yard marker is celebrated as an achievement — similar to how it is with wide receivers — it'll continue being a benchmark stat and, quiet as it's kept, one that is also a talking point in contract negotiations around the NFL. It's long been a pass-heavy league though, which is to say that if that conversation hasn't happened yet, it's probably never going to; and especially with the league coming full circle back to the brand of football dominated by pass rush and interceptions, forcing the rushing attack to matter now more than it has in decades.

Kyle: In this day and age of fantasy football, fans will certainly still have their eyes on the numbers. And while production will always secure a spot on an NFL roster, the pure milestone of 1,000 yards doesn't mean as much for two reasons. For one, it's now a 17-game season and hitting that milestone can become clouded like it did towards the end of the season last year with a banged-up Ezekiel Elliott. The second reason is that teams are comfortable splitting backfield production to keep guys fresh for the later parts of the season. Pollard and Zeke are just one example of a high-powered backfield that complement each other in a gameplan and can help aid each other in being available late in the season and into the playoffs. Having 1,000 yards will always be an achievement, but it's no longer necessary to be one of the best tailbacks in the league.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Are Two Mini-Byes Better?

The Cowboys have recently followed their game on Thanksgiving with a game the following Thursday and then had a mini-bye. This year they play later in the season and will have two mini-byes. Which is better?

news

Mailbag: Time to Answer Bill Parcells' Question?

When posed with the question about how his team was looking, Bill Parcells is famously known for always responding, "Ask me after Thanksgiving." Well, here we are. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Any Special Teams Unit Playing Better?

Do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'?

news

Mailbag: Is Offense the Best Run Defense?

The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?

news

Mailbag: Handling Injured Players Differently?

The fact that Ezekiel Elliott has actually sat out injured at all is a departure from the standard he has set. Do you think this is a result of learning from past mistakes?

news

Mailbag: Teams Know How to Beat Cowboys?

Does every team in the NFL now know how to beat the Cowboys? Run the ball, which isn't difficult against us, and mix in play-action later. Tell me again how elite this defense is?

news

Mailbag: Why Receive After Coin Toss?

Why have the Cowboys been choosing to receive when winning the coin toss rather than deferring?

news

Mailbag: What Can Be Done About Penalties?

Dallas has had problems with penalties for some time now and seem unable to deal with them. Is this due to coaching or poor play by the players? Can anything be done?

news

Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?

Who made the call to go for it on fourth-and-4 when in field goal range? It's overtime, we have to take the field goal and put the burden on Green Bay to score a touchdown to win.

news

Mailbag: How About Some Love for Lunda?

Can we please give some love to Lunda Wells, our tight ends coach?

news

Mailbag: Run Stopping Without Affecting Pass Rush?

How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the outside runs without affecting their great pass rush?

Advertising