Mailbag: Is it important to win in preseason?

Nick Eatman: Absolutely irrelevant. It's nice for the fans to watch the games and obviously you want your team to win. But if they don't, it doesn't matter. If they do win, doesn't matter. You have to remember that these games will have rosters that include 85-90 players. To think the Week 1 roster has just 53, that means about 40 percent of the guys that are winning or losing these preseason games, won't be around when the games start to count for real. Just go back and look at the last few years. In 2021, the Cowboys were 12-5 and had a great team. They were 0-4 in the preseason. The 2018 team needed to get Amari Cooper in the middle of the year, but that squad was 10-6, after also finishing 0-4. The year Dak took over and led them to a 13-3 record in 2016, the Cowboys were 1-3. We all remember the game Dak started in LA and played lights out, or even two weeks later when he stepped in for Romo. Those were positive memories - but the Cowboys lost both games. Does anyone remember? Clearly that team didn't even remember or care. Just show some progress with the guys who are going to play, stay healthy and get ready for the regular season.