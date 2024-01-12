Mailbag: Is McCarthy's Packers past an advantage?

Obviously, this game against the Packers features entirely different players, schemes, etc. Still, are there any advantages Mike McCarthy can bring into this matchup from his time spent with Green Bay and even his two playoff wins over the Cowboys? – Brock Shipley/Chicago, IL

Nick Eatman:I don't think it's an advantage. If anything at all, it's probably somewhat of a disadvantage. Mike McCarthy has made it clear that playing Green Bay is personal to him, especially when his team travels back to Green Bay, a place he lived with his family for more than a decade. I'm sure it's not the same when you're facing a Packers team here at home, but still, that Green & Gold with the logo and traditional uniform is likely to stir up some feelings for the head coach, who is human like the rest of us. Just the pressure of beating his former team could be a distraction for him and that's why I think it's a disadvantage if anything. The Packers have three players who will play in this game that were on McCarthy's last team in Green Bay. They don't know him. And he doesn't know them. So the familiarity part is not a thing.