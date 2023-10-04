Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Is Prescott still a mobile quarterback?

Oct 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Is-Prescott-still-a-mobile-quarterback-hero

I noticed that Dak Prescott has only one run in the red-zone this season, which I believe was a scramble, and he has yet to run the ball once in goal-to-go situations. Is removing that facet of his game hurting our red-zone offense? At this point in his career, would you still consider him a mobile quarterback? Because they don't seem to be using him that way. – Henry Franklin/Plano, TX

Nick Harris: I'm with you. I would love to see Dak Prescott get active with his legs, because we've seen him at his best in his career when he's mobile in not only getting out of the pocket, but also capitalizing on designed runs. It adds an extra layer to the offense when he's a threat with his legs, but it's not something we've seen on a consistent basis since his ankle injury in 2020. I understand keeping Dak healthy is of the upmost importance, but finding ways to get his legs back involved in the offense could only open more avenues of offensive success.

Patrik: I'm on record, often, as saying I'd like to see Prescott use his legs more. That isn't to say I want him to try and be Lamar Jackson, but it is to say that there are opportunities for first downs and touchdowns that I feel are there for the taking if Prescott's legs become a viable and consistent option in the offense; and especially in the red zone. Maybe it's risk mitigation for the Cowboys in trying to avoid letting defenses get extra hits on him but, if so, it's at the expense of production. I don't know that I've considered Prescott a mobile quarterback since his days at Mississippi State, because his career with the Cowboys has never truly exploited that dimension. And now that he's 30, he's definitely not that, but he's also not a statue, and I'd simply like to see him take off for a gainer when the Red Sea parts in front of him to make the defense account for him as well. And, of course, his physique on goal-to-go situations is a ready-made remedy, should the Cowboys choose to use it.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why not rest Parsons more in blowout?

Great win, but why did the coaching staff allow Micah Parsons to continue to play in a game that the Cowboys clearly had won, risking further injury to his ankle/knee? 
news

Mailbag: Will opponents attack hybrid safeties?

How do the Cowboys counter this strategy?
news

Mailbag: Why no touchdowns from receivers?

I find it concerning that no Cowboys wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass since last season's wild-card win over the Buccaneers, now a four-game streak. Any explanation for this? 
news

Mailbag: How do they fix red-zone troubles?

I wasn't too worried about the red-zone offense after the Jets game, but now after really struggling at the Cardinals, there seems to be a trend growing here. Is it the banged-up offensive line? No power running back? The play-calling? How do they get this fixed?
news

Mailbag: Diggs make that much difference?

Is this how we are going to look moving forward without Trevon Diggs? 
news

Mailbag: How do dynamics of secondary change?

Now that Trevon Diggs is lost for the rest of the season, how does that change the dynamics of the defensive secondary?
news

Mailbag: Does new offense fit Gallup's play?

I find it odd that Michael Gallup hasn't been more a part of the offense. Could he potentially be a trade candidate? 
news

Mailbag: Encouraged or worried about O-line?

Should we be more worried about the wear and tear already on our offensive line starters?
news

Mailbag: Is red-zone offense really a concern?

Is too much being made about the Cowboys' red-zone offense? Or is this something that could be a problem going forward?
news

Mailbag: Thinking behind using Turpin more?

I was surprised how Mike McCarthy utilized KaVontae Turpin in the offense. I like it, but what's the thinking behind getting Turpin more involved? 
news

Mailbag: Tight ends' pass-catching a concern?

The negative that stood out to me was the passes that the tight ends failed to haul in. I know the rainy night played a part, but is this a concern at all going forward?
Advertising