Mailbag: Is Re-Signing Hankins Now A Priority?

I'm excited with what the Cowboys have done so far this offseason, but I'm still worried about defensive tackle. This team has struggled to stop the run for years. What do you guys think? Should re-signing Johnathan Hankins now be a priority? – Michael Garcia/San Antonio, TX

Nick: I still think it remains a priority but it doesn't seem like the Cowboys are in a huge hurry to get him. Usually, at this point in free agency, teams have their set price on what they'll pay to their own guys and it's up to them, and their agents, to see if a better deal comes along. I would think Hankins is in that boat. But I'll say this as for my own opinion, I do think the Cowboys should try to make sure and get this guy back. All you have to do is look back to last year and when he got hurt, the defense struggled to stop the run again. And then he got back in the playoffs, and it was much better. He's a difference maker because he has the body type that no one else brings to the table. I think the Cowboys want to re-sign him but if it were me, I'd make him a little more of a priority.