 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?

Apr 10, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Is-there-a-type-of-RB-McCarthy-prefers-hero

Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type? – Tracy Milliff/Arkadelphia, AR

Nick Harris: McCarthy worked with some talented running backs during his understudy before becoming a head coach, as Marcus Allen paved the way for Marty Schottenheimer's offenses when McCarthy was an offensive analyst in Kansas City, and Ricky Williams and Deuce McCallister each put together multiple 1,000-yard seasons in New Orleans when McCarthy was offensive coordinator. When he took the same job in San Francisco, he mentored a rookie Frank Gore. His head coaching career saw him coach Ahman Green, Ryan Grant, Eddie Lacy and Aaron Jones, to mention a few. What do all of these talented running backs that have all tallied a 1,000-yard season have in common? They're physical, inside runners that can break big plays between the tackles. I think when you factor that in, Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin makes the most sense under McCarthy. He's got the stocky frame at 6'1", 235 pounds and he is physically imposing in short yardage situations.

Mickey: From just looking at Mike's history, I'd say he is partial to both, and maybe at the same time or in one guy. He likes the versatility of a Zeke to be a power back who also can make people miss in the hole but also versatile enough to catch the ball out of the backfield. But he also likes the Pollard type, a speed guy who can run past people, but also can double as a receiver, either out of the backfield or flanked out wide. He caused a lot of problems when needing to use a Ty Montgomery back in Green Bay. How about then one of each at the same time. And since you are asking for his likes, McCarthy also likes to have a versatile fullback, one of the reasons Hunter Luepke made the 53-man roster last year. I'd think Texas running back Jonathan Brooks would fit the bill, though coming off that season-ending torn ACL. Nice size. Good speed. Power. Can catch the ball.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Most critical starter need in draft?

The question is which position is the most critical for the team to hit on? And does the answer change if you are thinking beyond day one and looking long term?
news

Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?

With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025? 
news

Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? 
news

Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?

Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
news

Mailbag: Could projected lineup win NFC East?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?

What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?
news

Mailbag: Second- and third-year players the key?

I think maybe the more important option is the elevation of play by second- and third-year role players becoming key contributors, starters and even stars. Who are the players on the roster we need to see make this jump? 
news

Mailbag: Why not acquire more draft picks?

The Cowboys pride themselves on being a draft and develop team and have largely done well with this strategy. Given that, why don't they do more to acquire additional draft picks?
news

Mailbag: Have the Cowboys started a rebuild?

Because the Cowboys have yet to extend Dak Prescott, have allowed several old faces to leave and have not been very active in free agency, is it possible we're quietly seeing the start of a major rebuild to get the salary cap in a more manageable place? 
Advertising