Mailbag: Is This Already One Of Most Successful Drafts?





David: The early returns are encouraging, but let's not be too hasty. Travis Frederick has been serviceable through three games, Gavin Escobar caught his first career touchdown and J.J. Wilcox looks set to be a starter at safety from here on out. But the jury is still out on those guys, and they have made sizable contributions at a quick rate. What does that say about the other four picks? DeVonte Holloman has a fumble recovery, and Terrance Williams has 60 receiving yards, but that's about it. It's going to take a while before we know exactly what the Cowboys found with these seven guys. But the future looks pretty bright.

DEON WHITNER

JACKSONVILLE, NC

How do you think Barry Church is doing this season so far? I believe he has been the most underrated player on this defense; he has forced fumbles, broken up pass plays, and stuffed runs for short and no gains.

Nick:I can't really argue with you there. As for as being [embedded_ad] underrated, I think you're right. He is a good player and around the ball a lot. We haven't seen this team tested much by quarterbacks. Eli Manning had a huge day stat-wise, and then Alex Smith and Sam Bradford followed that. If we get past Denver and still like what we've seen from Church, that's a big deal.