Mailbag: Joe Looney's Status? Adding CB Depth?

Mar 30, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag by David Helman & Rob Phillips
Joe Looney did a great job replacing Travis Frederick when he was out in 2019. He has been a leader in the locker room and a capable backup at center and guard. Is there any interest in re-signing him? — GERALD CHARLTON / PORT ARTHUR, TX

David: To be honest with you, I would've guessed that Joe would be one of the first re-signings of the offseason for all the reasons you mentioned. Not to mention, he shouldn't be too expensive. It's a little surprising, but let's also remember free agency isn't over. There's still plenty of time for that to get done. And if it doesn't, I'd take it as a vote of confidence in Tyler Biadasz – and maybe even Connor McGovern as a potential backup.

Rob: I believe there's been interest, but to this point nothing has materialized. To Dave's point, the Cowboys do have young players on the interior that they're excited about. But Looney has been a solid veteran presence there, too. It could depend on money with the Cowboys constantly mindful of their cap situation, particularly in a tight year like this one.

Do you see Dallas bringing in a veteran cornerback via free agency? Seems like the only position they haven't bolstered to protect the integrity of the "best player available" mentality. We all know it will be a top priority on draft day, but will they pursue a veteran to at least give themselves some flexibility in your opinion? — ROB RIGGIERI / RUTLAND, MA

David: If you asked the front office, I bet they'd tell you they did that by re-signing Jourdan Lewis. I'm not saying you have to agree with them, but I do think that's what they'd say. The cornerback depth chart as it stands right now is not all that encouraging, but I don't think they want to spend that money in free agency when they have so much draft capital. That's why, if you want my honest opinion, I feel very confident they'll draft a cornerback with either the No. 10 or No. 44 overall pick. If that doesn't work out, maybe they'll return to the free agent market after the draft.

Rob: I'm sure they've been monitoring the cornerback market, and there are some proven veterans still available to sign. I agree that it's a need. (Could argue the same about linebacker and backup quarterback.) At this point they might just see what the draft holds and then circle back afterward if necessary. For what it's worth, Damontae Kazee played cornerback in college (and a little with the Falcons) so he probably could help there in a pinch.

