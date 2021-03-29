Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Kazee's Familiarity With Dan Quinn?

Mar 29, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-Kazee’s-Familiarity-With-Dan-Quinn-hero

What do you think were the deciding factors in the Cowboys picking Damontae Kazee over Malik Hooker? Was it just his familiarity with Dan Quinn and knowing that defensive scheme already? Or do you think Hooker might have had a red flag in his medical testing? Both are an upgrade at a much overlooked position by the Cowboys, but truth be told I was hoping for Malik Hooker. Just my personal opinion. — MICHAEL SCHARCH / EASTON, MD

David: I wouldn't want to speculate on someone's medical status, but that is something you have to take into account. That's why the front office had both of those guys in for visits. I leaned toward Hooker myself, so I don't disagree with you. But it's hard to argue with the body of work Kazee has put together, and having the confidence of the defensive coordinator definitely doesn't hurt.

Jonny: I think the familiarity that Dan Quinn has with him has to be the biggest factor. He drafted him and saw him develop into a starter. Hooker was intriguing, but I know Cowboys fans have wanted a defense that forces turnovers for what feels like a decade. Kazee had 10 in two seasons under Quinn and I think that's as good a reason as any to get him on your team.

Due to the trades that happened around the league, if Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Rashawn Slater and Penei Sewell are still on the board when the Cowboys pick, which one is needed the most? Thinking on replacing Smith and upgrading the OL, or going straight to improve the CBs? Would LB still be a position to address? — GUSTAVO CASILLAS / MALO GUADALAJARA

David: I feel pretty confident that there are other offensive tackles in this draft that the Cowboys can find later on. If that's my choice, I'd draft Surtain and feel plenty happy about it. This secondary needs talent, and adding Surtain to go with some of these free agency signings would go a long way toward improving it. Revamp the back end of your defense, and find some offensive line depth in Round 2 or 3. Sounds like a solid strategy to me.

Jonny: I would go Slater. If Tyron and La'el are both ready to go Week 1 then great. I'll still take the eventual replacement and depth at the position. This offense can be the best we've seen in Cowboys history, but problems at the OT position will jeopardize that immediately and unravel the season.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Many Bases Covered Before The Draft?

By adding new defensive linemen and safeties in the first two weeks of free agency, does that let the Cowboys have more range to draft top available players instead of need? 
news

Mailbag: What Does D-Line Rotation Look Like Now?

With the recent signings of Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham, how do you see this impacting the development of Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore?
news

Mailbag: Free Agency Impact On The NFC East?

How do you rank the NFC East teams on offense and defense now? 
news

Mailbag: Finding A Backup QB In The Draft?

With the free agent loss of Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback, do you think it will be more likely that Jerry drafts a quarterback day three or goes for a veteran free agent?
news

Mailbag: Keanu Neal's Impact? Aldon's Status?

With the addition of two defensive ends recently signed, do you think that hurts the chances of re-signing Aldon Smith?
news

Mailbag: Spending Debate? Lewis' Outlook?

Do you think it was a mistake to commit to him for three years? Follow up question, is there a better way to use him to our advantage?
news

Mailbag: Fixing These 2 Spots? Moving On From LP? 

I am shocked by the decision to not re-sign L.P. Ladouceur. What do you think led to this decision? 
news

Mailbag: Options To Replace Andy Dalton?

With Andy Dalton moving on to Chicago, could Alex Smith be a good replacement?
news

Mailbag: Best Bets To Beef Up The DT Spot?

My question is who in FA or in the draft or even if you think Gallimore, Hill, or Woods can be the next Jarrett for Dallas and unlock our LB athleticism? 
news

Mailbag: Who Get Re-Signed? Interest In Pitts?

With a long list of 20+ free agents of our own, do you have a sense for who will be re-signed? 
news

Mailbag: How Active Will Dallas Be In Free Agency?

Do you think Dallas will put a certain priority on players who have already become free agents? 
Advertising