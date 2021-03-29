Mailbag: Kazee's Familiarity With Dan Quinn?

What do you think were the deciding factors in the Cowboys picking Damontae Kazee over Malik Hooker? Was it just his familiarity with Dan Quinn and knowing that defensive scheme already? Or do you think Hooker might have had a red flag in his medical testing? Both are an upgrade at a much overlooked position by the Cowboys, but truth be told I was hoping for Malik Hooker. Just my personal opinion. — MICHAEL SCHARCH / EASTON, MD

David: I wouldn't want to speculate on someone's medical status, but that is something you have to take into account. That's why the front office had both of those guys in for visits. I leaned toward Hooker myself, so I don't disagree with you. But it's hard to argue with the body of work Kazee has put together, and having the confidence of the defensive coordinator definitely doesn't hurt.

Jonny: I think the familiarity that Dan Quinn has with him has to be the biggest factor. He drafted him and saw him develop into a starter. Hooker was intriguing, but I know Cowboys fans have wanted a defense that forces turnovers for what feels like a decade. Kazee had 10 in two seasons under Quinn and I think that's as good a reason as any to get him on your team.

Due to the trades that happened around the league, if Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Rashawn Slater and Penei Sewell are still on the board when the Cowboys pick, which one is needed the most? Thinking on replacing Smith and upgrading the OL, or going straight to improve the CBs? Would LB still be a position to address? — GUSTAVO CASILLAS / MALO GUADALAJARA

David: I feel pretty confident that there are other offensive tackles in this draft that the Cowboys can find later on. If that's my choice, I'd draft Surtain and feel plenty happy about it. This secondary needs talent, and adding Surtain to go with some of these free agency signings would go a long way toward improving it. Revamp the back end of your defense, and find some offensive line depth in Round 2 or 3. Sounds like a solid strategy to me.