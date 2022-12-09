Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?

Nick: Yes, Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer like you said. I don't know if he's going to continue to play like a Hall of Famer. You could debate if he's been that guy for a couple of seasons now. He doesn't have to be a Hall of Famer. He doesn't have to be a Ring of Honor tackle or an All-Pro. He just has to be a really good, consistent left tackle who doesn't commit a lot of penalties and doesn't have Dak Prescott running for his life. If Tyron comes back and he's that guy, he's worth playing without a doubt. Not worried about chemistry and continuity because the Cowboys aren't – they switch more linemen around than anyone in the league. Tyler Smith has already shown he can adapt to whatever you throw at him. If he moves to guard now but back to tackle next year or in two years ... he'll be fine.