Mailbag: LB Rotation With A Healthy Sean Lee?

Oct 16, 2018 at 10:01 AM
For the first time in a LONG TIME, the Boys have a great defense. How would you handle bringing Sean Lee back? Who comes off? What does the rotation look like? Thanks! - EARL DIGGER

Bryan: Lee is still my starter. The rotation with Vander Esch will now allow him to play less plays and that will keep him fresh for the end of games. I would also expect to see all three on the field together.

Rob: No question Leighton Vander Esch has been outstanding in three games without Lee, but let's keep perspective here. You want Lee on the field. A lot. There are snaps for Lee, Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, but if you're keeping only two linebackers on the field in certain situations, it's probably Lee and Smith for me.

No doubt the Cowboys are always going to be entertaining, but consistency is what is needed. Do you think they have finally figured it out or wait until teams defend them and then they have to adjust? -STEPHEN GRAYSON / GREENVILLE, MS

Bryan: I think they have to continue to do on offense what we saw against Jacksonville. Play to the strengths of Prescott by allowing him to get into the flow of the game. Put pressure on opponents to have to defend what they do best, and that's run the ball with both the quarterback and running back.

Rob: It'll be interesting to see if Washington tries to take away Cole Beasley and the chess game there. How the offense handles the overall road environment is still the question. Communication, protection, the run game, the quarterback play, the overall passing game – it just hasn't been as efficient. Maybe that's the sign of a young, different group.

