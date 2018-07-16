Mailbag: Level Of Confidence In These TEs?

Of the free agents available at this point, who out there do you think could come in and shore up a position of weakness and add some depth without hurting those guys that need the reps? - JAMES GRAVITT / WHITMORE LAKE, MI

Bryan: I would have considered Eric Reid a while ago but that doesn't appear to be in the cards. One or two times during camp they will bring in guys for workouts as they need bodies. Those guys are generally players that have been released or college free agents.