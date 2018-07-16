Mailbag: Level Of Confidence In These TEs?

Is the front office comfortable enough with this group of tight ends to start the season with them, or could you see them making a trade during/after training camp to get someone with a little more experience? - BRYAN WALSH
Bryan: I haven't heard them wanting to go in another direction to grab an experienced tight end. I believe they're going to roll with the current group and see where that takes them.
David: Theoretically, I could imagine them trading for a veteran at the end of training camp. Maybe they send a Day 3 draft pick to another club for a more experienced guy who was about to be cut. But for the most part, I think they like these four guys and they want to give them a chance to handle the situation before they do something like that.
Of the free agents available at this point, who out there do you think could come in and shore up a position of weakness and add some depth without hurting those guys that need the reps? - JAMES GRAVITT / WHITMORE LAKE, MI
Bryan: I would have considered Eric Reid a while ago but that doesn't appear to be in the cards. One or two times during camp they will bring in guys for workouts as they need bodies. Those guys are generally players that have been released or college free agents.
David: Unless something crazy happens, it doesn't look like they're going to add anyone before they head out to camp. But depending on injuries and the like, I wouldn't be surprised if they take a look at working out some safeties or defensive tackles. Both of those spots look awfully thin, in my opinion.