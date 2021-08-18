Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Monitoring Two Key Position Battles?

Aug 18, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--Monitoring-Two-Key-Position-Battles--hero
AP Photo/Greg Trott

Why is it that Cooper Rush seems to be almost an afterthought? Anytime he comes into a preseason game he is always quick to get the ball out to his receivers and shows with very little playing time that he can play fast. In the Arizona game alone, his receivers had three wide-open drops and his stats suffered. – STEVE HUDDLESTON / PITTSFIELD, IL

Rob: I agree with you about Rush's poise. It's obvious that he has a comfort level with Kellen Moore's system. The three backups have different strengths, in my opinion. Ben DiNucci probably has better arm talent and Rush has better command of the offense. Garrett Gilbert, particularly when he has time to set his feet, can make some impressive throws and he's also got experience running an NFL offense. That combination is why he's the primary backup at this point.

David: I worry about the arm talent, to be blunt about it. It's not always an issue, but it does seem like some of Rush's throws don't get there as quickly as you'd prefer, particularly when he has to throw outside the numbers. As for the reason he feels like an afterthought, I think it's fairly simple. The coaching staff clearly thinks Gilbert has a leg up, because he has exclusively received the first-team reps since Dak Prescott stopped throwing. And Ben DiNucci has the benefit of having been drafted by this coaching staff. Maybe it's not 100% fair, but those two things are the reason why I think Rush has been overlooked by most.

I have been one of Terence Steele's harshest critics, but he seemed to have a respectable game against Arizona, especially at left tackle with Connor McGovern at left guard. Do you agree or have my eyes deceived me? Can Steele make it as swing tackle this season? – BILL CONWAY / PALM SPRINGS, CA

Rob: Steele hasn't had as many left tackle reps as Ty Nsekhe in preseason – not with the first group, at least. But you can argue he's had the best camp of the candidates for the swing tackle spot (Nsekhe, Brandon Knight, and rookie Josh Ball, who's still out with an ankle injury). The Cowboys obviously see potential in Steele, or he wouldn't have played as much as he did last year, even despite all the injuries around him. Imight say Nsekhe is the top candidate based on experience, but we'll see.

David: He's not perfect, but from my vantage point it seems like he's been more solid than not. My eyebrows perked up when the coaching staff started working him at left tackle, because obviously the job of a swing tackle is to play both the left and right side. I'm not ready to call a winner just yet, but I'm starting to think he might be good enough to steal the job from Ty Nsekhe – pardon the pun. He was able to beat out Cameron Erving for the starting job last season, so it wouldn't be the first time he beat out a veteran for a key job. It'll be something to watch these next two weeks.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Explaining The Center Rotation?

What is the thought process behind starting Connor Williams at center last game over Tyler Biadasz, who looks to be the starter there but needs reps himself as a young player? And what do you think the lineup will look like Week 1?
news

Mailbag: DT Depth With Gallimore Injured?

Are you concerned about the defensive tackle depth now that it looks like Neville Gallimore will miss several weeks of action? Who steps up now?
news

Mailbag: Too Much Criticism Of Jaylon Smith?

Granted, Jaylon Smith was not the impact player he was expected to be last season, but do you think the criticism has been overly harsh?
news

Mailbag: Benefits Of Shifting WRs? Keanu Neal?

All this news about the linebackers and I haven't heard anything about Keanu Neal? How is his camp going? Is he hurt? Or just not standing out?
news

Mailbag: An Undiscussed HOF Candidate?

Why don't we hear Daryl Johnston's name mentioned more in regard to the Pro Football Hall of Fame? 
news

Mailbag: Status Of The Swing Tackle Job?

Boy oh boy, Ty Nsekhe did not look good at all against Pittsburgh in my opinion. He moves more like a guard, do you think he was a good signing? 
news

Mailbag: Timeline For Dak? Tony Pollard's Camp?

I am wondering how Tony Pollard has looked so far this offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Progress From The New D-Linemen?

With many new draft picks this year added to the defensive line, how are they panning out? Is Quinton Bohanna doing anything noteworthy? 
news

Mailbag: How Much Pass-Run Balance On Offense?

With the emergence of Dak Prescott and with Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins slimming down, has this offense transitioned from run-first to pass-first? 
news

Mailbag: Patience With The Backup Quarterbacks?

Isn't it smarter to stand pat with the current three backups and allow us time to evaluate their play in practice and in the upcoming preseason games? 
news

Mailbag: Detailing Week 1 Starters & Backups At DT

DT is one of the deepest positions on the roster in terms of guys with serious chances at roster spots. Who would you say starts, who are the backups, and who's on the outside looking in? 
Advertising