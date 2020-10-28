Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: More Trades Coming? Pass For McCarthy?

Oct 28, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & David Helman
Mailbag-More-Trades-Coming--Pass-For-McCarthy---hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

In light of the Cowboys' current woes, and with Everson Griffen already out the door, do you see the front office trading any other players for draft picks before the upcoming trade deadline? ROBERT CORCHINE / LEAWOOD, KS

Nick: I don't think anything is off the table at this point. But think about it, if Griffen lands you a conditional pick that will get you no more than a fifth-round pick, there isn't a lot left - that you're willing to part with - that will get you decent picks. The other two players that are reportedly being shopped aren't even playing much on a 2-5 team so it's unlikely they have much value. If anything I think the Cowboys might try to trade for a player or two, but only if they fit into the long-term plans.

David: Based on recent history, I don't think you can rule anything out. From Amari Cooper to Michael Bennett and now Everson Griffen, they have shown a recent willingness to move people. At the same time, who is honestly left that you can realistically deal? For the most part, the guys that fans want to see traded are either playing on gigantic contracts that are hard to move, or they're not playing very well and likely aren't worth very much. I suppose it's possible, but I'm just not sure how many other tradeable players are left on this roster after Griffen.

Based on all the craziness of 2020 -- pandemic, no mini-camps, reduced training camp, injuries, etc., does this coaching staff get a "pass" for this season in the evaluation process or can we still hold them accountable? JOEY SAYSON / SANTA MONICA, CA

Nick: Pass for what? To keep his job no matter what the record is? Yes he probably does. But a pass on harsh criticism from fans/media and maybe even his own players? No, too late for that. To me, I fall right in between because the injuries are real, especially at key positions. And don't forget, it hasn't been just one offensive tackle, but two. Not one cornerback out but two. Not just one linebacker, but two. And not just one quarterback, but maybe two depending on Dalton's status. At the same time, there's no excuse for not being more competitive. No excuse for being so unprepared for every game. That's on coaching as well. So assuming this doesn't change, I still think he gets somewhat of a pass but it's not like the leash will be long in 2021.

David: Maybe this is unfair, but I can't help but think about Matt Rhule in Carolina. He has never coached in the NFL, he inherited one of the worst rosters in the league and he also faced all the same COVID-related challenges as Mike McCarthy. He's even dealt with major injuries, such as the loss of Christian McCaffrey for most of this young season. And no, the Panthers aren't good. They're only one game better than the Cowboys. But they've looked a heck of a lot more competitive in most of those games. Carolina has lost four games by a combined score of 28 points, which was the same margin of victory as the Cardinals-Cowboys game. So, to summarize: no. I understand the Cowboys are dealing with some very adverse circumstances, but you don't get passes in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Biggest Concern Moving Forward?

Watching a completely disjointed, dysfunctional and disorganized performance yet again, what's the single biggest concern for the remainder of this season?
news

Mailbag: Another Option At Safety?

We've been talking about the safety position since training camp and we're seeing a rotation there next to Xavier Woods. What about Reggie Robinson?
news

Mailbag: Challenges For Teams With New Staffs?

It may well be fair, but can you compare it to other teams that have also changed coaches/schemes this offseason to help us gauge how much of the struggles might be reasonably attributed to that factor?
news

Mailbag: Assessing The Defense After Six Games?

After six games this season, the Cowboys' defense has now given up 20, 39, 38, 49, 34 and 38 points. Is this a bad scheme for the personnel, lack of talent, poor coaching, or all of the above? 
news

Mailbag: Whose Return Would Be Biggest?

Of those available to return to the active roster, which players must Dallas get back in the lineup in order to improve their play?
news

Mailbag: Early Impressions Of Tyler Biadasz?

How would you evaluate the play of Tyler Biadasz and is he the center of the future? 
news

Mailbag: Easiest Rookie Transitions? Outside Help? 

Can you really tell me there is no offensive lineman, defensive lineman, or safety out there that can be added today that couldn't also help this team immediately?
news

Mailbag: Contract Ramifications For Dak?

Do you think Dak Prescott's injury has cost him some money?
news

Mailbag: What's The Solution On The O-Line?

Would he be an improvement and get your best five guys out there? 
news

Mailbag: Help Coming Soon On Defense?

How confident are you thought that return of any of those starters throughout the season will actually give a meaningful boost to improve this defense?
news

Mailbag: Best Identity For The Offense?

Is it a smash-mouth running football team that chews up the clock and keeps its defense off the field, or a quick-strike, long ball team, or a balanced team 50/50 run-pass ratio?

Advertising