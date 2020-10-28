Mailbag: More Trades Coming? Pass For McCarthy?

In light of the Cowboys' current woes, and with Everson Griffen already out the door, do you see the front office trading any other players for draft picks before the upcoming trade deadline? ROBERT CORCHINE / LEAWOOD, KS

Nick: I don't think anything is off the table at this point. But think about it, if Griffen lands you a conditional pick that will get you no more than a fifth-round pick, there isn't a lot left - that you're willing to part with - that will get you decent picks. The other two players that are reportedly being shopped aren't even playing much on a 2-5 team so it's unlikely they have much value. If anything I think the Cowboys might try to trade for a player or two, but only if they fit into the long-term plans.

David: Based on recent history, I don't think you can rule anything out. From Amari Cooper to Michael Bennett and now Everson Griffen, they have shown a recent willingness to move people. At the same time, who is honestly left that you can realistically deal? For the most part, the guys that fans want to see traded are either playing on gigantic contracts that are hard to move, or they're not playing very well and likely aren't worth very much. I suppose it's possible, but I'm just not sure how many other tradeable players are left on this roster after Griffen.

Based on all the craziness of 2020 -- pandemic, no mini-camps, reduced training camp, injuries, etc., does this coaching staff get a "pass" for this season in the evaluation process or can we still hold them accountable? JOEY SAYSON / SANTA MONICA, CA

Nick: Pass for what? To keep his job no matter what the record is? Yes he probably does. But a pass on harsh criticism from fans/media and maybe even his own players? No, too late for that. To me, I fall right in between because the injuries are real, especially at key positions. And don't forget, it hasn't been just one offensive tackle, but two. Not one cornerback out but two. Not just one linebacker, but two. And not just one quarterback, but maybe two depending on Dalton's status. At the same time, there's no excuse for not being more competitive. No excuse for being so unprepared for every game. That's on coaching as well. So assuming this doesn't change, I still think he gets somewhat of a pass but it's not like the leash will be long in 2021.