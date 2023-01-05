Mailbag: Move Tyron Smith Back to Left Tackle?

With Biadasz expected to be out, wouldn't it make sense to move Tyron Smith back to left tackle and put Jason Peters at right tackle. Tyron Smith is the best left tackle and there is concern that, at his age, Jason Peters may not be able to play 50-60 snaps. Better to have Josh Ball or someone spell Peters at right tackle than left? – Warren Brodeur/McDonough, GA

Nick: I have to trust what the coaches and players believe on this one. They're as close to the action as anyone and they know what these guys can do and not do. I'm sure you can say that about any position, but with the O-line, they've seemed to push the right buttons all year. And don't forget this part - Tyron Smith went to the coaches and volunteered to move to right. If he or anyone else thought Peters could handle it, then he probably goes back to left. Someone felt they needed a fix at right tackle above Peters. But also, they may have a different plan at left guard to replace McGovern. Let's let it play out because it's pretty much worked so far.