Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?

Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack. – Robert Brantley/Atlanta, GA

Nick Eatman:I don't think that's accurate, to be honest. If you look at the last three first-round picks, all of them have been from the "inside" as you called it. Last year, they picked Mazi Smith, the first defensive tackle selected in the first round in over 30 years. Whether or not it worked out, doesn't mean they didn't try to strengthen that inside. The year before, they took Tyler Smith in the first round to play guard at first and eventually tackle. We'll see if he ever moves out to tackle. But that's another inside move and then with Micah Parsons in 2021, he was drafted as a linebacker, and someone who could potentially play in the middle. It was Week 2 of the season when they decided to move him to the outside and they found something special. Now that's just three first-round picks, but from the building sense, I think the Cowboys have always thought it was important to strengthen the O-line and the D-line. It just doesn't always work the way you want it, or they want it. But I'll say this, the Cowboys need to keep going to the well. Back to the O-line and D-line again in the draft is something I would do.