Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: No Trades But Excitement Coming?

Nov 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Daniels-Kurt-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagKurt Daniels & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--No-Trades-but-Still-Excitement-Coming-hero

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited? Might be a few weeks still, but you'll be getting Tyron Smith and James Washington back and making your team "whole." – Keith Tremel/Edgewater, MD

Nick: I think that would be a glass half-full approach. And I like that, but it's definitely not the norm among the Cowboys fans that I hear from. They always want more and the additions of Washington and Tyron Smith don't seem to move the needle right now. The Tyron Smith move is interesting because not everyone believes he should be plugged back into his left tackle spot. Personally, I'm playing Tyron if he's healthy and I can move Tyler Smith to guard or the bench if needed. Until I see Tyron Smith has lost a step or three, I'm playing the future Hall of Famer. Could you imagine getting into the playoffs and the offense struggles to block and you've got Jason Peters and Tyron Smith sitting on the bench. I just don't see it happening. I think Washington will help provide some depth as well.

Kurt: Yes, getting Smith and Washington back in the lineup should be a definite boost, but what's the old saying? A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush? With a team talented enough to make a playoff run, fans wanted someone who could help immediately. Instead, they now have to wait, and in the case of Smith perhaps wait awhile. That's never easy. Of course, there is also concern about will these two make the team "whole"? Smith will be coming off yet another injury and a major one at that. Can he return to form and seamlessly join an offensive line that has performed above expectations? And Washington didn't exactly fill up the stat sheet in his last couple of seasons with the Steelers. Can he step into a bigger role coming off a foot injury that he said was the most serious of his career? Again, both will bring needed help, but trying to get fans excited for what might be down the road instead of what might have been at the trade deadline is just a tall order.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at Linebacker?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham?

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

news

Mailbag: Ever A Rookie Class Like This?

I'm amazed at this rookie class. Have you ever seen this before?

news

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense?

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

Advertising