Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle? WR Trade?

Jul 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag--O-Line-Shuffle--WR-Trade-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle? JOHN ALFONSO / WEST HAVEN, CT

David: I don't see that happening. I'm not saying he's an All-Pro, but I think a lot of people undervalue just how solid Connor Williams has been – especially last year, when he was the only reliable member of the offensive line. If anything, I think it's a good bet that Williams is the starting left guard, while McGovern is the primary backup at center. Knight also has flexibility to play at guard and tackle, which is exciting.

Jonny: I wouldn't rule it out, but I think it should be clear that Connor Williams has a significant head start on anyone gaining on him. He's young, he has experience, and he's shown a degree of leadership. Last year was a disaster on the offensive line, but Williams was a bright spot. He stepped in and played well coming off a serious injury. He played more snaps than any other player on the roster. Knight or McGovern will have to take a huge step forward and even so they'll likely be important backups.

I have seen suggestions that a N'Keal Harry trade would be in the range of a conditional 6th or 7th round pick. With our receiver depth, he would be no more than No. 4, but would he be an upgrade over the bottom of the roster and worth the flyer? ROBERT LECLERC / PRINCE GEORGE, BC

David: I haven't seen anything from Harry's career to this point that suggests it's a worthwhile move. I think he has a hard time separating at the NFL level, and I also know that Dak Prescott has an established comfort level with guys like Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown. The price is low enough that it wouldn't be a big deal if they tried, but I'm just not sure I see the point.

Jonny: I think that a move like that can be interesting, but it's just so far from a priority and I don't know that the upside is particularly high. If you get a player that is better than the value you traded for them, then you'll still just have a player that won't be able to jump the top three receivers in the depth chart. What the team got from Noah Brown last year was pretty good for a fourth receiver and you would hope that Dak Prescott would build on that.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname? Next Woodson?

Which past and present Cowboys players do you think have had the best nicknames? 
news

Mailbag: Roster Expansion? Pass Rush Helping DBs?

Do you think the Cowboys' pass rush will be good enough to help out the young DBs this season? Why or why not? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Rookies Start On Defense?

I predict that the Cowboys will have at least four different rookies to start on defense. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: All-Time "Do-Over" Cowboys Game?

What would be the one Cowboys game of all time that you would like to have as a "do-over" and the Cowboys win? 
news

Mailbag: Why Not This Route At Backup QB?

I have heard so much about the backup quarterback situation and need some clarification.
news

Mailbag: Keeping Just 2 QBs & 2 RBs On The Roster?

I would appreciate your thoughts on this idea of building the 53-man roster keeping only two QBs and two RBs?
news

Mailbag: Battle For The 5th WR Spot?

I've been wondering how Simi Fehoko looked during the OTAs. Can he compete against Noah Brown and contribute on special teams?
news

Mailbag: Are We Forgetting About Trysten Hill?

I have read a couple articles recently were the writer(s) felt that Trysten Hill could be a surprise cut this year. Why are so many down on him? 
news

Mailbag: Interest in DeCastro? Pollard Punt Returns?

He was such an electric kick returner in college. Is returning punts that much different?
news

Mailbag: Most Interesting Personality Past & Present 

The Cowboys have had a ton of amazing personalities on their teams throughout the years. If you could write two books, one about a current player and one about a former player, who would you pick? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Roles For Micah Parsons?

We have been  hearing a lot about Micah Parsons rushing the passer, dropping in coverage, and also playing multiple positions. Thoughts?
Advertising