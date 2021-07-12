Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle? WR Trade?

Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle? – JOHN ALFONSO / WEST HAVEN, CT

David: I don't see that happening. I'm not saying he's an All-Pro, but I think a lot of people undervalue just how solid Connor Williams has been – especially last year, when he was the only reliable member of the offensive line. If anything, I think it's a good bet that Williams is the starting left guard, while McGovern is the primary backup at center. Knight also has flexibility to play at guard and tackle, which is exciting.

Jonny: I wouldn't rule it out, but I think it should be clear that Connor Williams has a significant head start on anyone gaining on him. He's young, he has experience, and he's shown a degree of leadership. Last year was a disaster on the offensive line, but Williams was a bright spot. He stepped in and played well coming off a serious injury. He played more snaps than any other player on the roster. Knight or McGovern will have to take a huge step forward and even so they'll likely be important backups.

I have seen suggestions that a N'Keal Harry trade would be in the range of a conditional 6th or 7th round pick. With our receiver depth, he would be no more than No. 4, but would he be an upgrade over the bottom of the roster and worth the flyer? – ROBERT LECLERC / PRINCE GEORGE, BC

David: I haven't seen anything from Harry's career to this point that suggests it's a worthwhile move. I think he has a hard time separating at the NFL level, and I also know that Dak Prescott has an established comfort level with guys like Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown. The price is low enough that it wouldn't be a big deal if they tried, but I'm just not sure I see the point.