Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: One Move To Upgrade The Entire Defense?

Feb 24, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-One-Move-To-Upgrade-The-Entire-Defense-hero
AP Photo/Newman Lowrance

Are we dismissing the pros of drafting a big defensive tackle in the first round too quickly? I realize it is not a premium position but might be ideal if we trade back. I think this could upgrade our entire defense, solidifying the middle against the run. I don't think there is another single position by itself that could drastically improve the whole defense as much. Thoughts? — DAN RITCH / RAMSTEIN

Rob: Well, defensive tackle hasn't been a popular mock pick at No. 10 because it's not a particularly deep position this year. But I agree that adding another disruptive interior lineman is arguably the biggest need on the team right now. Would go a long way toward fixing the run defense, which was the unit's biggest issue last year. Plus, having a good middle rush is just as vital as edge pressure because you're preventing quarterbacks from stepping up in the pocket.

Jonny: I'm always open to the idea of drafting to the defensive line in the first round. The right player at DT levels up the defense, like you said. But there are only so many of those guys in the league, so the question is whether you see one at 10. I think I'd feel better about that proposition with an offensive tackle, who can potentially be a pillar for the team for years beyond this one.

It appears that Zack Martin can play any position on the line and do well. Why not have him be the fill-in for every spot, and when there are no injuries he goes back to right guard? — TIMOTHY BEHAN / WATERTOWN, NY

Rob: I agree that Martin can probably play any position at a high level, but he's arguably the best guard in the league. Moving him all over the place isn't a very realistic plan. (In "Madden," sure, you can plug your best backup lineman into any spot and be fine.) I do think moving Martin to right tackle was the right move last year, but making him the primary backup center, too? At some point, even a player of his caliber performs best when his range of responsibilities is narrowed.

Jonny: I mean, to an extent, yes. But I think that sort of short-changes now great he is at right guard. It's definitely worth noting that he can fill in at tackle, but whether or not you put him there depends on the competency of your backup. Because however serviceable he is there, he's better at guard, so you'd rather him be at guard if you believe someone can fill in instead. Obviously a backup has to fill in at right guard every time moves.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Explaining The Franchise Tag Window?

If the Cowboys and Dak Prescott do not reach a deal by March 9 and the team applies the franchise tag, can another team still sign him to a contract offer if they are willing to give up two first-round picks?
news

Mailbag: Fix The Offense To Fix The Defense? 

Doesn't it make sense to draft the best offensive tackle available and then start drafting to fill gaps on the defense? 
news

Mailbag: Good To Get Wentz Out Of The Division?

So, knowing we will have to face the Eagles twice a year every year, are we better off having to face Jalen Hurts, or Carson Wentz? 
news

Mailbag: What If Dak Isn't Signed By Draft Day?

Worst-case scenario: Cowboys are on the clock, Dak hasn't signed his franchise tag, the two top corners are gone but Trey Lance and Mac Jones are still there. What would you do? 
news

Mailbag: Enough Cap Space To Add Veteran DT?

Although he's had back to back injured seasons, he's a load when healthy. Also, we are still trying to sign Dak so we can't break the bank for anyone right now. Your thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: Knight & Steele's Development?

Have they shown enough improvement and grit to compete for backup positions or even starting positions if Smith and/or Collins have suboptimal outcomes from their surgeries?
news

Mailbag: Interest In J.J. Watt?

I think J.J. Watt would be a great fit for our defense. Do you see Jerry signing him? 
news

Mailbag: Will The NFC East Be More Competitive?

I know it is early, but do you see the NFL East pulling itself out of the bottom of the heap and each team contending successfully with the rest of the league this coming season? 
news

Mailbag: Underrated Part Of Randy Gregory's Game?

One thing I noticed about Randy Gregory last season, and even before he was suspended in 2019, is that he is a very good run defender at his position. Why do people only talk about his pass rushing skills? 
news

Mailbag: Favorite Cowboys Play Of All Time?

With Drew Pearson (and the Hail Mary) going to the Hall of Fame, what is your favorite Cowboys play of all time? 
news

Mailbag: Could More Legends Follow Pearson To HOF?

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally got it right by adding Drew Pearson, do you think Chuck Howley, Lee Roy Jordan or Everson Walls will ever get that knock at the door?
Advertising