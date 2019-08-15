Mailbag: Pick To Make First Pro Bowl?

How is Jaylon Smith looking during training camp? He gets my vote for player on this roster most likely to make his first Pro Bowl. Do you agree? - CAMERON HAMRICK / MINT HILL, NC

Bryan: He's played well. Has helped others around him shine. Gives the defense toughness through his physicality and power. I agree with you on that first shot at a Pro Bowl.

Rob: Smith got a day to rest his knee after it bothered him a little bit coming out of the 49ers game. But that awful injury he had in college seems like such a distant memory when you watch him out here. He moves really well in coverage, and like Bryan said, he just brings a toughness in these practices even though they're non-tackling sessions. Smith, Maliek Collins and Chidobe Awuzie are among potential first-time Pro Bowlers on defense.

I've read a lot about this secondary during practice and not sure if I've overlooked something. But how is Mike Jackson doing? Does he read plays well? Does he react well? Does he make the 53? - PETER BEALS / MECHANICSVILLE, VA

Bryan: Jackson is one of those three or four guys on the bubble in my opinion. His lack of catch-up speed hurts him at times. So is having to learn how to play a different way. Has shown good toughness at times bouncing back from negative plays.