Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Pick To Make First Pro Bowl?

Aug 15, 2019 at 09:00 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
DAL-hs
by Rob PhillipsBryan Broaddus & Dallas Cowboys Mailbag
Mailbag-Pick-To-Make-First-Pro-Bowl-hero

How is Jaylon Smith looking during training camp? He gets my vote for player on this roster most likely to make his first Pro Bowl. Do you agree? - CAMERON HAMRICK / MINT HILL, NC

Bryan: He's played well. Has helped others around him shine. Gives the defense toughness through his physicality and power. I agree with you on that first shot at a Pro Bowl.

Rob: Smith got a day to rest his knee after it bothered him a little bit coming out of the 49ers game. But that awful injury he had in college seems like such a distant memory when you watch him out here. He moves really well in coverage, and like Bryan said, he just brings a toughness in these practices even though they're non-tackling sessions. Smith, Maliek Collins and Chidobe Awuzie are among potential first-time Pro Bowlers on defense.

I've read a lot about this secondary during practice and not sure if I've overlooked something. But how is Mike Jackson doing? Does he read plays well? Does he react well? Does he make the 53? - PETER BEALS / MECHANICSVILLE, VA

Bryan: Jackson is one of those three or four guys on the bubble in my opinion. His lack of catch-up speed hurts him at times. So is having to learn how to play a different way. Has shown good toughness at times bouncing back from negative plays.

Rob: He's made some nice plays on the ball at points in camp but hasn't practiced the last couple of days due to an ankle injury. These next two weeks of preseason are critical. Donovan Olumba and C.J. Goodwin are probably his main competition for one of those final spots in the secondary.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Fixing These 2 Spots? Moving On From LP? 

I am shocked by the decision to not re-sign L.P. Ladouceur. What do you think led to this decision? 
news

Mailbag: Options To Replace Andy Dalton?

With Andy Dalton moving on to Chicago, could Alex Smith be a good replacement?
news

Mailbag: Best Bets To Beef Up The DT Spot?

My question is who in FA or in the draft or even if you think Gallimore, Hill, or Woods can be the next Jarrett for Dallas and unlock our LB athleticism? 
news

Mailbag: Who Get Re-Signed? Interest In Pitts?

With a long list of 20+ free agents of our own, do you have a sense for who will be re-signed? 
news

Mailbag: How Active Will Dallas Be In Free Agency?

Do you think Dallas will put a certain priority on players who have already become free agents? 
news

Mailbag: Advantage Of Having 4 Compensatory Picks?

Now that we know the Cowboys have four compensatory picks, should they use those extra picks to move up and select players they have rated higher on their draft board?
news

Mailbag: A Trade-Down Draft Scenario?

I'm wondering if the best strategy might be to trade down a few spots in the first round, picking up another second-rounder. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: How Does Dak's Deal Impact The Cap?

Now that the Cowboys and Dak have reached a deal, how does this affect the salary cap situation?
news

Mailbag: 5 Potential Breakout Players In 2021?

I am curious which young unproven guys do you think could possibly move up into quality backups, special teams or even starter roles?
news

Mailbag: Re-Focusing On Safety Help? 

What are the odds the Cowboys spend money on the position - maybe not the top tier but maybe a mid-tier? 
news

Mailbag: Forgotten Players? Dak Testing Market?

Call me crazy, but if the Cowboys tag Dak again, I can't see him agreeing to any contract with them. Agree?
news

Mailbag: Considering Trading Michael Gallup?

Should, or could the Cowboys look to trade Michael Gallup to get a Top 40 draft pick and a conditional 2022 pick? 
Advertising