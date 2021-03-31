Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Plan For The Draft Class? K.J. Wright?

Mar 31, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag-Plan-For-The-Draft-Class--K.J.-Wright-hero
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Everyone wants to speculate whether the Cowboys go offense or defense and/or "best player available" vs. "need" with their first pick. I'm wondering what you expect them to do with their picks in the second, third and fourth rounds? – BRYAN SCOTT / RED LION, PA

David: What makes the draft so fun is that there's simply no way to predict what happens beyond the first pick or two. What I can say is that I think this draft is going to have a very defensive lean to it. Does that mean they'll draft a cornerback at No. 10? It's hard to say. But if you consider their "big" picks – meaning No. 10, No. 44, No. 75, No. 99 and No. 115 – I think the vast majority of them will be defensive players. If they make an exception on offense, I'd guess it'd be for a backup offensive tackle or perhaps a tight end they really like. But I'm guessing the front office is going to try to find 2-3 immediate defensive starters in this draft class.

Nick: Someone told me a long time ago ... never try to get ahead of the draft. It never seems to work. Things are so fluid that it's just so hard to speculate. But, in this case, I don't think you can go wrong by suggesting the Cowboys will look to defense. They have to. And nothing they've done in free agency seems to be a long-term solution. It's all one-year and two-year deals so that doesn't eliminate any position from being picked. If the Cowboys somehow get their cornerback at No. 10, I would imagine a linebacker and/or pass-rusher would be in the mix. But all positions are on the table. Safety, defensive tackle and then offensive line as well. Lots of options to go there and really anything should be considered, outside of taking a skill position on offense.

Rumors are that K.J. Wright wants to reunite with Dan Quinn in Dallas, but he wants a two-year deal instead of a one-year deal. Why not do it? If you know that the cap will increase next season, sign him now and save some money, right? – JAMES JORDAN / CONVERSE, TX

David: This is a really interesting one, because that's a deal that I'd absolutely do – but it's always going to depend on price. It's hard to say where this is going, but I'll just offer this: K.J. Wright is a 10-year vet with nearly 1,000 tackles and a Super Bowl ring. I don't think he's going to rush into a deal that he doesn't feel good about. If this is a situation you have to slow play in order to secure the best situation for everyone, I'm fine with that. Hard to say much else besides we'll have to wait and see.

Nick: He's not the first player who has mentioned the Cowboys as one of his destinations. That seems to happen a lot. But usually, at the end of the day, it comes down to money. Even when you think there's a connection there with former teammates or coaches, the player picks the better contract most of the time. The only exception is usually to be on a team that is a player or two away from winning the Super Bowl. I don't think anyone would say that about this team and defense. Now, adding Wright would be a big addition because even though he's on the latter side of his career, he's a winner and he knows this scheme. I think it would be a great fit and bring some much-needed stability to the position.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Joe Looney's Status? Adding CB Depth?

Joe Looney has been a leader in the locker room and a capable backup at center and guard. Is there any interest in re-signing him? 
news

Mailbag: Kazee's Familiarity With Dan Quinn?

What do you think were the deciding factors in the Cowboys picking Damontae Kazee over Malik Hooker? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Bases Covered Before The Draft?

By adding new defensive linemen and safeties in the first two weeks of free agency, does that let the Cowboys have more range to draft top available players instead of need? 
news

Mailbag: What Does D-Line Rotation Look Like Now?

With the recent signings of Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham, how do you see this impacting the development of Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore?
news

Mailbag: Free Agency Impact On The NFC East?

How do you rank the NFC East teams on offense and defense now? 
news

Mailbag: Finding A Backup QB In The Draft?

With the free agent loss of Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback, do you think it will be more likely that Jerry drafts a quarterback day three or goes for a veteran free agent?
news

Mailbag: Keanu Neal's Impact? Aldon's Status?

With the addition of two defensive ends recently signed, do you think that hurts the chances of re-signing Aldon Smith?
news

Mailbag: Spending Debate? Lewis' Outlook?

Do you think it was a mistake to commit to him for three years? Follow up question, is there a better way to use him to our advantage?
news

Mailbag: Fixing These 2 Spots? Moving On From LP? 

I am shocked by the decision to not re-sign L.P. Ladouceur. What do you think led to this decision? 
news

Mailbag: Options To Replace Andy Dalton?

With Andy Dalton moving on to Chicago, could Alex Smith be a good replacement?
news

Mailbag: Best Bets To Beef Up The DT Spot?

My question is who in FA or in the draft or even if you think Gallimore, Hill, or Woods can be the next Jarrett for Dallas and unlock our LB athleticism? 
Advertising