Mailbag: Players To Watch For In Pads?

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in pads? Anyone new I should be watching out for when I visit practice out in Oxnard? - MIKE S / DALLAS, TX

Rob: All eyes will be on Tyler Smith and how he handles traffic inside at left guard against guys such as Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa. I'm looking forward to Dante Fowler Jr. and Sam Williams against Tyron Smith because that's always a rite of passage for pass rushers who are new to Dallas. And Trysten Hill has gotten off to a nice start in Oxnard — he's been disruptive as an interior player in the non-padded work — so let's see if he carries momentum into this week.