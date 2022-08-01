Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Players To Watch For In Pads?

Aug 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Kyle Youmans
Mailbag--Players-To-Watch-For-In-Pads-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in pads? Anyone new I should be watching out for when I visit practice out in Oxnard? - MIKE S / DALLAS, TX

Rob: All eyes will be on Tyler Smith and how he handles traffic inside at left guard against guys such as Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa. I'm looking forward to Dante Fowler Jr. and Sam Williams against Tyron Smith because that's always a rite of passage for pass rushers who are new to Dallas. And Trysten Hill has gotten off to a nice start in Oxnard — he's been disruptive as an interior player in the non-padded work — so let's see if he carries momentum into this week.

Kyle: I will not be taking my eyes off the trenches. I want to know a little bit more about the physicality and strength of this offensive line. Have the moves in the offseason (like drafting Tyler Smith) or the challenging the returners with competition (like Connor McGovern) done enough to revamp a unit that struggled at times throughout 2021. Additionally, I can't wait to see how the defensive line has improved. With a crowded interior, and some extra speed off the edge, there is plenty of competition to be had up front.

