Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Playing For Seeding? Keeping Momentum?

Dec 29, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Playing-For-Seeding--Keeping-Momentum--hero
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Let's assume the No. 1 seed is off the table. If the last game of the season comes down to if the Eagles beat Dallas they make the playoffs, would Dallas rest starters and basically concede the game or play to win and keep Philly at home for the playoffs? – BERNARD HENRY / PETERSBURG, VA

David: I think the answer depends entirely on what else is up for grabs. If the Cowboys have a shot at the No. 2 seed, they need to go for it, because that would ensure they could host as many as two playoff games – or potentially all three, depending on what happens with the Packers. If they get stuck at No. 3 or No. 4, it's more likely they'd have to go on the road in the divisional round. If they don't have anything to play for, then I'd start sitting guys. Personally, I don't really care whether or not Philadelphia gets into the playoffs. But it's very likely the Cowboys will also have something at stake on Jan. 9.

Rob: Mike McCarthy was asked a general question about resting players if the option presents itself late in the regular season, and he said he did both in the past with Green Bay (rested guys and played everybody) and still lost in the playoffs. He wasn't ready to discuss that possibility, understandably. I'm with Dave: If the 2 seed is still on the table, go for it. Avoid the road as much as possible.

In your opinion, was the victory against Washington a reflection of the Cowboys we should expect to see going forward or is it a reflection of the fact that they were playing a bad team? – KIP HAVARD / LUFKIN, TX

David: I think you're setting yourself up for a bad time if you "expect" to see a performance like that on a regular basis. The Cowboys showed off their potential on Sunday night, but 56-14 beatdowns just aren't a normal thing in the NFL – no matter how good you are. That said, two things give me optimism that they can build off that performance. Firstly, that was the same Washington team they struggled with two weeks ago. So even if they are a bad team, we know for a fact that the Cowboys played a much better game the second time around. Second, they have now guaranteed themselves a home playoff game – and potentially more, depending on the seeding. I think that game hammered home just how big homefield advantage can be for this team.

Rob: I mean, there's two sides to this. Nobody's making excuses for Washington here, but yes, their roster was depleted and their altered schedule did them no favors. That said, the Cowboys already showed they were clearly the better team based on the first half of the game in Washington. They took care of business twice. They're also 3-2 against teams above .500 this season. The defense leads the league in takeaways, the special teams makes huge plays more often than bad ones, and the offense has shown capable of special things, particularly at home. Arizona is the best team they'll face since the Chiefs. It'll be a good test, and the NFC playoffs will be a gauntlet. But I do think we've seen enough over 15 games to say Dallas is a contender.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Thoughts On Kelvin Joseph's First Start?

Kelvin Joseph seemed to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday night. What did you think of his performance against Washington? 
news

Mailbag: Who Else Should've Made The Pro Bowl?

All five of Cowboys Pro Bowlers are deserving but I felt like Jayron Kearse and Randy Gregory should've been there too. As good as this defense has been, I thought they should be on the list as well. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: Championship Defense? Play Calling?

I trust Dak, Kellen and company to work their way out of the apparent funk, do the Cowboys really even need much from their offense than eliminating turnovers if the defense simply continues to ascend? 
news

Mailbag: Regrading Last 2 Drafts? Future OT Option?

Josh Ball never seems to be mentioned when discussions of future offensive tackles are made, but has there been any evaluation of his talent to determine if he fits into future plans? 
news

Mailbag: Time To Worry About Zuerlein? Tiebreakers?

I'm not advocating to get rid of Greg Zuerlein because of his strong leg and he is pretty clutch when it comes to kicking field goals. Is there anything that you guys can see during practices? 
news

Mailbag: Trying More Screens? Signing A FA RB?

Am I oversimplifying it or is it fair to say the screen game is underutilized? 
news

Mailbag: FA Decisions? Where's The Deep Ball?

Do you think part of the problem with the offense is the lack of throwing the deep ball and stretching the defense? 
news

Mailbag: Future Outlook At Offensive Tackle?

I know it's early to think about the 2022 draft, but when will this team invest in a top 1-3 round pick on securing a real left tackle to reinforce that position? 
news

Mailbag: Could Parsons Help This Offense At RB? 

Micah Parsons had 27 rushing TDs and 1,200-plus rushing yards at running back as a high school senior. What do you think of giving him five or six snaps a game on offense, possibly out of the wildcat? 
news

Mailbag: Passing Or Running Game More Important?

Most of the NFL analysts keep saying that the Cowboys are a running offense and that they need to get back to pounding the football in order to get back on track. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Dak To Run More? Kazee vs. Hooker?

Who has played better overall at safety this season, Malik Hooker or Damontae Kazee?
Advertising