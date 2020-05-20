Mailbag

Presented by

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 09:45 AM

Mailbag: Potential Impact On Next Year's Draft

DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag Nick Eatman  &  Jonny Auping
Mailbag-Potential-Impact-On-Next-Year’s-Draft-hero
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

With all of the talk about the upcoming NFL season I haven't heard much about the college football season. What are you guys' thoughts on how next year's college football season will affect next year's NFL draft? ROBERT TERRY

CLINTON, MD

Jonny: That's impossible to answer for now. We really have no idea if college football will actually happen this year. Unlike a professional sports league, college football is made up of so many governing bodies that are supposed to be prioritizing the academics and well-being of their students above all else. In the event that college football didn't happen your question becomes fascinating. Scouts and talent evaluators would have an unenviable job. Would you feel comfortable with the Cowboys projecting potential onto younger players who might have taken a leap to a more productive year? The virtual draft was a big step. Drafting without a recent college football season would be a whole new world.

Nick: I've always thought to take care of A-B-C before you start trying to fix R,S & T. I appreciate the question and looking down the road but there just seems to be so many factors to take care of before that to really know how it will affect anything. Right now the plan is to play football games. Who knows how full the stands will be. But if they play games, then the draft shouldn't be affected.

Obviously the top three receivers are set, and really all you need. Since teams keep around 5-6 WRs, I tend look at the fourth spot collectively of the remaining group. Last year, that group had around 24 receptions for 351 yards for the WR4 position. Ventell Bryant certainly made the most of his opportunity last year. Are we to expect better or about the same production from the WR4 group under McCarthy? MARCO ASPAAS / VANCOUVER, WA

Jonny: That's an interesting question and I've turned in my head a few times already. On one hand, the Cowboys are likely hoping for a little more reliability and potential from the receivers in those roles this year. But ultimately the actual answer to whether those numbers will be higher or lower is a little boring: It will probably come down to injuries. Cooper and Gallup both have injury histories, but have managed to not miss too much time. If they stay healthy, you're probably just looking at the same production. The real question is, if one of those receivers has to step into a larger role, will they be ready and capable?

Nick: Good question and that's a spot that is wide open for sure. Bryant made the most of his chance on special teams. And that is a valuable role for sure. But the fourth receiver spot is anyone's guess. Someone from the pack of Noah Brown, Jon'Vea Johnson, Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith could emerge into that role. I still like Smith because he's the real speedster of the group. Whenever practice resumes, that'll be something to watch.

Related Content

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb For Rookie Of The Year?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb For Rookie Of The Year?

So do you think CeeDee can win Rookie of the Year with two other receivers getting the ball? 
Mailbag: "The Last Dance" & The Dallas Cowboys?
news

Mailbag: "The Last Dance" & The Dallas Cowboys?

Do you think we will ever see a documentary on the scale of the Last Dance about the '90s Cowboys?
Mailbag: More Help At Defensive End?
news

Mailbag: More Help At Defensive End?

Before he was injured, Jalen Jelks seemed to be a disruptive presence on the D-line, although a bit under-strength. How do you think he'll progress with a year of NFL strength training? 
Mailbag: Big Year For The Linebackers?
news

Mailbag: Big Year For The Linebackers?

With a healthy Vander Esch and the increased bulk in the interior of our defensive front, do you think this linebacker group can achieve the potential we've all been hoping for?
Mailbag: Are The Cowboys Set At Tight End?
news

Mailbag: Are The Cowboys Set At Tight End?

The Cowboys didn't draft a tight end. Does it appear they feel more comfortable with the current depth compared to other positions? 
Mailbag: Changes To The Offense This Year?
news

Mailbag: Changes To The Offense This Year?

What major differences will there be between Mike McCarthy's offensive style and what we have seen from Jason Garrett's offense? 
Mailbag: Very Early 2020 Record Prediction?
news

Mailbag: Very Early 2020 Record Prediction?

After looking at the 2020 schedule, what is your gut feeling on the team's record this year?
Mailbag: Expectations For Donovan Wilson?
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Donovan Wilson?

With so much uncertainty still with the safety position, can you tell me why Donovan Wilson isn't getting much consideration for a starting position? 
Mailbag: Who Gets The Blame In The Dak Delay?
news

Mailbag: Who Gets The Blame In The Dak Delay?

Why does it seem like everyone in the media feels it's the Cowboys' fault for not having Dak under contract by now? If you had to choose, who's to blame?
Mailbag: Concerned About The Depth At DE?
news

Mailbag: Concerned About The Depth At DE?

love what we did in the draft, but don't you think we still need some insurance at defensive end in case Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory don't come through?
Mailbag: How Many Compensatory Picks Next Year?
news

Mailbag: How Many Compensatory Picks Next Year?

How many compensatory draft picks could the team end up with in 2021?

Advertising