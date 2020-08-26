Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?

If the season started today who do you have manning the secondary? TONY STREETMAN / BENTON, LA

David: I'm starting to believe Trevon Diggs is good enough to be a Day 1 starter. He has had an impressive week. So I'll say Diggs and Chido Awuzie outside, with Anthony Brown in the slot. I know some people are dogging Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, but I wonder if maybe that's exaggerated a little bit. I still like his odds to start next to Xavier Woods. But I guess we'll see.

Rob: Dave and I are pretty much in agreement here, although I'd probably have Jourdan Lewis in the top three corners if not for the ankle injury that's keeping him out of practice this week. We'll see how he is next week. Diggs had a great practice Tuesday and maybe he'll build off that momentum. Daryl Worley is another name to watch. He's been productive in coverage and he can play different spots.

Haven't heard anybody talking about the presumptive, eventual replacement for Travis Frederick. Is he injured, under-performing, or just flying under the radar?* RON DISORMEAUX / WICHITA, KS*

David: This is another one of those questions where the answer probably depends on your expectations. I think Biadasz has looked fine, but I never expected him to take Joe Looney's job in Year 1. He's getting a lot of opportunities and looks solid, but I'm not betting on him cracking the starting lineup as a rookie.