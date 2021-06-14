Mailbag: Questions About CB Depth?

GREG LAJOHN

ERIE, PA

It seems like all I've heard about is Nahshon Wright and nothing about the second-rounder, Kelvin Joseph. I saw an article yesterday that said Wright looks like he could push for a starting role. Where is the coverage on Joseph, or does the silence say it all? If Wright ends up being the man I'm certainly ok with that, but at this point I'm really curious about the higher investment.

David:For starters, let's pump the brakes on the hype train a little bit. Nahshon Wright had a solid spring, but I need to see a lot more before I'm penciling him into a starting role. I have a feeling it's going to be hard for any rookie to unseat the trio of Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis and Trevon Diggs. But to answer your question, Kelvin Joseph was sidelined by illness for a solid portion of the spring. It would've been nice to see more of him, but he'll have plenty of opportunity at training camp.**

Jonny: Joseph was locked in a hotel room, dealing with an illness. You don't come to the NFL and compete against receivers while trying to shake off rust, possibly a little fatigue, and maybe a little jitters and stand out right away. Wright and Joseph will both have their moments in training camp, but I'd say that Anthony Brown is a pretty safe bet to be Week 1 starter opposite Trevon Diggs.

DEE POWELL

FLOWER MOUND, TX

How did Reggie Robinson do during the spring? I have not heard anything regarding him in all of these CB articles. Is he a Dan Quinn cornerback?

David:I thought Reggie had a really productive spring, and he seemed to make a solid number of plays. It was really encouraging for a guy who couldn't get onto the field at all last year. If you'll recall, he was playing safety last year and has moved back to cornerback since Dan Quinn took the defensive coordinator job. That, combined with the fact that he looked good during OTAs, gives me confidence that he can carve out a role for himself during training camp.**