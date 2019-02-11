Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Receiver Help? New Scouting Avenue?

Feb 11, 2019 at 09:38 AM
DAL-hs
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagBryan Broaddus & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Receiver-Help-New-Scouting-Avenue-hero

With the offseason unknowns at WR looming, a player that hasn't gotten a lot of noise due to his season-ending injury is a guy like Cedrick Wilson. Where does he fit with this team? Does he have slot potential, or has the injury set him back too far in terms of progression? Is he a reason to wait on WR in the draft/free agency and see what he has to offer? - TANNER CARLSON / CROCKETT, TX

Bryan: David Helman has accused me of putting Cedrick Wilson in the Pro Bowl before he's even played a down for the club. I do have high hopes for him due to what I saw from his days at Boise State. If he could have stayed healthy, and with the front office going receiver by committee, he might have had a chance to make the rotation. I had him in the fourth round on my board and when they grabbed him late I thought it was a great get. I'd keep an eye on him as an outside player first, then see how he fits in for the other spots.

Rob: The Cowboys believe Wilson can compete for snaps next season, but he shouldn't prevent them from looking in the draft, especially if Cole Beasley isn't re-signed. I don't think Wilson is a pure slot receiver in the Beasley or Tavon Austin mold, but he did line up there some at Boise State. He's got versatility for a 6-2 wideout, similar to Allen Hurns.

---

Will the new American Alliance of Football be another avenue (i.e., free agency or draft) to find quality players for the NFL? - JAMES JORDAN / CONVERSE, TX

Bryan: I got my professional start working in The World League of American Football back in 1990. Not only was it a great experience for me but the players we had in the league. Some eight years after that I begin working on the pro side of scouting leagues like NFL Europe, CFL and Arena Ball were some of the first places I evaluated talent. This American Alliance of Football will also be an avenue to look for players just like those other leagues were for me back in the day. 

Rob: Sure, why not? The playing rules differ some, but in my opinion, this seems like a tangible way for NFL teams to evaluate players besides bringing them in for workouts. The NFL doesn't have a 'minor league' system, and right now there's no direct partnership between the two leagues from that perspective, though games are being broadcast on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why the trouble running inside?

Why do we have so much trouble running inside when we have Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, two of the league's best guards, blocking on the inside? – Fred London/Morristown, TN
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys match physicalness?

We've seen the Cowboys struggle against really physical teams (49ers, Bills) and now here come the Lions. How can they match that kind of physical intensity, especially in the playoffs? Is it a mindset, a case of want-to? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys win without turnovers?

The Cowboys are now 0-4 when the defense doesn't create a turnover, and they had only one in their other loss? Is that surprising? 
news

Mailbag: Why no calls for holding Parsons?

Seriously, did Micah Parsons make someone mad? With his streak of not drawing a flag against opposing offenses nearing 40 quarters, is there anything the Cowboys can do from a league standpoint?
news

Mailbag: Why did they go away from Lamb?

Why did the Cowboys go away from CeeDee Lamb in the second and third quarters after getting off to such a fast start against the Dolphins?
news

Mailbag: Is grass a disadvantage for Cowboys?

Is it just because these are simply road games, or is there a real disadvantage to playing on grass occasionally when their opponent does it regularly
news

Mailbag: Matching level of physical play?

For several seasons now, we've seen teams simply be more physical than the Cowboys (namely the 49ers and most recently the Bills). Is it personnel? Style of play? Lack of effort? How can the Cowboys match that level of aggressiveness? 
news

Mailbag: Why not more recognition for Lamb?

Few are doing what CeeDee Lamb is doing. Is he not flashy enough? Seriously, where would this team be without him?
news

Mailbag: What's preventing defending the run?

Defending the run continues to be the Cowboys' Achilles' heel. Is it scheme, personnel or execution that prevents them from defending the rush? 
news

Mailbag: Next step a road win vs. quality team?

The Cowboys keep checking off boxes and silencing the doubters, especially after taking down the Eagles. Is the next step now to win a game on the road against a quality opponent? 
news

Mailbag: Adjusting run defense without Hankins?

How will the Cowboys adjust their run defense if they are without Johnathan Hankins? Is Mazi Smith ready to fill in for him?
news

Mailbag: Has McCarthy now secured his place?

Mike McCarthy seemed to be a bit on the hot seat heading into this season. With how the Cowboys are playing and his overall record as the head coach, do you think he's now secure? Is it time to talk about extending his contract?
Advertising